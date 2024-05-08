Levi & Korsinsky Reminds AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2024 - ASTS

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of AST SpaceMobile investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 14, 2023 and April 1, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/ast-spacemobile-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=78453&wire=4

ASTS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) production of the Company's five first generation of commercial satellites, Block 1 BlueBird satellites, had been negatively impacted by two suppliers of key subsystems; (2) a result, the Company had not substantially completed the production of the Block 1 BlueBird satellites; (3) as a result, the Company's five Block 1 BlueBird satellites were not on track to launch in the first quarter of 2024; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in AST SpaceMobile during the relevant time frame, you have until June 17, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP