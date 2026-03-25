Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Gemini Space Station, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 18, 2026 - GEMI

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini Space Station, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GEMI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Gemini Space Station, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 12, 2025; and/or Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/cases/gemini-space-station-inc-class-action-lawsuit-gemi?prid=184805&wire=4

GEMI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (ii) Gemini had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (iii) accordingly, Gemini's post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (iv) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (v) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Gemini Space Station, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 18, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP