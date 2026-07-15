WGS Shareholder Alert: GeneDx Holdings Corp. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Shares: $33.42 Per-Share Decline Raises Fiduciary Evaluation Obligations

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) during the period from April 16, 2025 through May 4, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

WGS shares declined $33.42 per share, or 49.20%, closing at $34.51 after the Company disclosed a $31.2 million impairment charge, slashed full-year revenue guidance by approximately $65 million, and revealed that a recent acquisition had failed to deliver promised value. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 3, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other institutional holders of WGS common stock face distinct considerations when a securities class action is filed. With over 29.69 million shares outstanding, institutional holders likely represented a significant portion of the float during the Class Period. Portfolios that acquired shares at prices approaching the Class Period high of $167.52 face potential per-position losses that may trigger fiduciary review obligations under governing plan documents and applicable regulations.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

For ERISA-governed plans that held WGS in participant-directed accounts or managed portfolios, the corrective disclosure on May 4, 2026 may require affirmative evaluation of recovery options.

Plan fiduciaries have an obligation to investigate potential claims that could benefit plan participants and beneficiaries

The lead plaintiff role provides institutional investors with direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement terms, and counsel selection

Serving as lead plaintiff involves no out-of-pocket cost; counsel is compensated from any recovery approved by the Court

Institutional investors with the largest documented losses are typically favored by courts for lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA

Failure to evaluate recovery options in a meritorious securities action may itself raise fiduciary questions

A lead plaintiff can negotiate favorable terms for the entire class, including institutional holders who do not seek appointment

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The scope of alleged harm extends across multiple quarters. The complaint contends that WGS made materially false statements about its acquisition of Fabric Genomics beginning April 16, 2025, inflating the stock price through repeated assurances about recurring revenue streams and operational synergies. Institutions that added to positions or maintained holdings based on these representations may have exposure spanning the full Class Period. The subsequent 49.20% single-day decline represents one of the largest corrections in the genomics sector in 2026.

Case Summary

The securities action alleges that WGS and certain officers made materially misleading statements regarding the integration and revenue contribution of Fabric Genomics, a $36.5 million acquisition completed in May 2025. The Company repeatedly characterized Fabric as a platform for recurring software-based revenue and cost optimization. On May 4, 2026, WGS disclosed that Fabric was suited only for international markets, recorded a $31.2 million impairment, and reduced full-year revenue guidance from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff ensures experienced oversight of the litigation and can meaningfully influence outcomes for all class members." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Request an institutional investor loss assessment or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the WGS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WGS stock or securities between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did WGS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 49.20%, a decline of $33.42 per share, after the Company disclosed a $31.2 million Fabric Genomics impairment charge, reduced revenue guidance by approximately $65 million, and revealed that the acquisition had failed to meet its stated objectives. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 3, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP