Levi & Korsinsky Reminds SES AI Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 26, 2026 - SES

Wall Street's $51.67 Million Revenue Expectation for SES AI Was Built on Alleged Phantom Deals and Circular Transactions; When 2026 Guidance Came in at Just $30M-$35M, Shareholders Lost 36.8% Overnight

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The gap between what Wall Street expected and what SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) delivered on March 4, 2026 was not a minor miss. Analysts had projected $51.67 million in 2026 revenue. The company guided $30 million to $35 million, a shortfall of up to 42%. SES shares collapsed 36.8%, erasing $0.63 per share in a single session.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses from the SES AI stock decline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The securities class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased SES securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 contends that the analyst consensus was inflated by a series of misleading corporate announcements about partnerships, acquisitions, and AI platform revenue that lacked substance. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 26, 2026.

How Analyst Expectations Were Allegedly Inflated

Sell-side coverage of SES AI during the Class Period incorporated several company announcements at face value, the lawsuit asserts. These included:

A January 2025 MOU with AISPEX targeting up to $45 million in battery energy storage revenue, later alleged to involve a counterparty operating from a "ramshackle building surrounded by shipping containers" with signage for a different company

to involve a counterparty operating from a "ramshackle building surrounded by shipping containers" with signage for a different company The September 2025 acquisition of Shenzhen UZ Energy for $25.5 million, promoted as entry into a "$300 billion ESS market," though the action claims UZ Energy had minimal U.S. presence and shared an address with two other entities

An October 2025 joint venture term sheet with Hisun New Energy Materials, touted for its "existing manufacturing capacity," though the complaint identifies Hisun's U.S. corporate address as a residential home and its planned facility site as undeveloped land

Molecular Universe license revenue that a former employee described as tied to circular purchasing arrangements

Each announcement contributed to the revenue trajectory that analysts built into their models.

The Benzinga Assessment

On March 5, 2026, Benzinga published an article entitled "SES AI Stock Plunges 30% After Weak 2026 Revenue Guidance," noting that "the main drag on sentiment was SES AI's 2026 revenue guidance" and that the shortfall "rais[ed] concerns about the pace of commercialization for its Energy Storage Systems, drone battery and materials businesses."

The filing recounts that remaining performance obligations had already dropped 92% in a single quarter during 2025, a metric that the action claims should have signaled to the market that the analyst consensus was built on unreliable foundations.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

When company disclosures are alleged to be materially misleading, analyst models built on those disclosures transmit the alleged inflation directly into stock prices. The complaint maintains that SES AI's public statements created an artificial revenue trajectory that analysts incorporated into price targets and earnings estimates. The March 2026 guidance correction removed that artificial support in a single after-hours call.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The magnitude of the gap between the $51.67 million consensus and SES AI's actual guidance speaks to the scale of the alleged information asymmetry." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your SES AI investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 26, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SES Lawsuit

Q: How much did SES stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.8%, a decline of $0.63 per share, after the company disclosed 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million versus the $51.67 million analyst consensus on March 4, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SES lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges SES AI made materially false or misleading statements regarding phantom partnership deals, circular revenue transactions involving its Molecular Universe platform, and the operational capacity of joint venture partners during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SES investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my SES shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP