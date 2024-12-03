Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of the Upcoming Claims Deadline for the QuantumScape Securities Settlement.

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Dec 03, 2024, 09:46 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP wishes to remind all eligible investors that the deadline to submit claims to the QuantumScape Securities Litigation settlement fund is rapidly approaching. All claims must be submitted by December 13, 2024 at 11:59 PT.

The Settlement Class consists of: All Persons that purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape securities between November 27, 2020 and April 14, 2021, inclusive, and were damaged thereby.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. Please read the Notice to fully understand your rights and options.

How to Submit a Claim:

  1. Visit the official settlement website: quantumscapesettlement.com
  2. Either (a) file a claim online or (b) download the claim form, complete the form, and mail it to QuantumScape Securities Settlement c/o A.B. Data, Ltd. P.O. Box 173131 Milwaukee, WI 53217

We urge all eligible investors to submit their claims before the deadline to ensure they receive their share of the settlement. Missing this deadline could result in forfeiting your right to compensation.

If you have questions, you may call the QuantumScape Securities Litigation Helpline at (866)-778-9623 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

