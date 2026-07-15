Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Zoetis Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 27, 2026 - ZTS

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: Zoetis' Companion Animal Segment Collapse Allegedly Cost Institutional Portfolios Hundreds of Millions

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) during the period January 14, 2025 through May 6, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis shares declined from $111.22 to $87.31, a loss of nearly $24 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Pension funds, endowments, and asset managers with fiduciary duties to beneficiaries should assess whether participation in this action serves portfolio recovery objectives. Under ERISA and common law fiduciary standards, institutional holders face obligations to evaluate potential recoveries when portfolio companies become subjects of securities fraud litigation. Lead plaintiff appointment offers institutional investors direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection.

Zoetis' Companion Animal segment generated approximately 70% of total company revenue, making institutional portfolio exposure to the alleged misconduct substantial

misconduct substantial Four separate corrective disclosures between August 2025 and May 2026 progressively revealed concealed competitive and safety deterioration

The Company raised full-year guidance on August 5, 2025, then sharply reduced it less than nine months later on May 7, 2026

Institutional holders who acquired shares relying on management's representations of "durable growth" and market leadership face concentrated losses

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial obligation and provides direct influence over case direction

The PSLRA favors institutional investors with the largest financial interest for lead plaintiff selection

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action alleges Zoetis and certain officers portrayed flagship products as competitively dominant while concealing that FDA safety warnings were dampening veterinarian prescribing of Librela, that lower-priced competing therapies were capturing significant market share from Simparica Trio, and that dermatology franchise leadership was eroding. The lawsuit contends these concealed trends made the Company's public growth projections and competitive positioning claims materially misleading to investors who relied on them for portfolio allocation decisions.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Case Summary

The complaint details how management repeatedly assured investors that veterinarian satisfaction remained high and that competitive entrants posed minimal risk, even as internal trends allegedly showed the opposite. When the full scope of deterioration was disclosed on May 7, 2026, shares fell 21.5% in a single session.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs helps ensure that cases involving significant portfolio losses are managed with the rigor and oversight that benefits the entire shareholder class." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The Court has set July 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ZTS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ZTS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ZTS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.5% on the final corrective disclosure alone, a decline of $23.91 per share on May 7, 2026.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP