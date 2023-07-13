Levine Academy Selects Tegan to Reach Next Generation of Students

DALLAS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Ann and Nate Levine Academy in Dallas has partnered with local agency, Tegan Digital, to expand and enliven its brand presence with a range of exciting new projects designed to cultivate a new generation of students for the growing institution.

"We are thrilled to start working with the Tegan team to develop a fresh perspective and a streamlined approach to our current branding and marketing efforts," said Tom Elieff, Levine Academy's head of school. "I'm confident that with their help, we can continue to connect authentically with our current and prospective families while pouring into the incredible community we have built here together over the decades." 

Tegan will collaborate closely with Levine in a series of projects, with the goal of cultivating relationships with current and prospective students while also crafting a relevant brand message that further articulates their core values and mission as a Jewish educational institution. The scope of work will include market research and analysis, StoryBrand narrative development, strategic brand planning, creation of key messaging and tone of voice, a brand design refresh, and a communication strategy to further their marketing reach.

"Levine Academy is a community-focused institution that seamlessly unites core Jewish values with the highest educational standards," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "Our team is honored to have the opportunity to enhance their current messaging and create a stronger presence in the surrounding community and beyond."

Levine Academy's sprawling 10-acre campus is located in North Dallas and boasts a Science and Discovery Center, high-tech performance and community space, state-of-the-art sports gymnasiums, and a 21st-century classroom model that emphasizes flexible seating and work stations for dynamic learning. The outdoor grounds feature beautifully maintained spaces for sports and recreation, as well as a greenhouse and gardens for hands-on learning initiatives.

About Levine Academy
Founded in 1979 in Dallas, Texas, Ann and Nate Levine Academy is an academically-oriented and values-focused school providing a nurturing Jewish environment emphasizing excellence in preparatory and Jewish studies for students in preschool through eighth grade. Levine is an inclusive, dynamic community comprising the full spectrum of Jewish observance, many nationalities, and a diversity of socio-economic backgrounds. For more information, visit levineacademy.org.

About Tegan Digital
Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 12 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io.

