Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces Finance and Administration Team Promotions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los-Angeles based private equity firm, today announced the promotions of several members of its Finance and Administration team, effective January 1, 2026. The promotions are as follows:

Rashma Patel has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (effective May 1, 2025).





has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (effective May 1, 2025). Bradley Lai has been promoted to Controller (effective May 1, 2025).





has been promoted to Controller (effective May 1, 2025). Gustavo Aquino has been promoted to Assistant Controller.





has been promoted to Assistant Controller. Araz Abkarian has been promoted to Accounting Manager.

"We are honored to announce the well-deserved promotions of several members of our Finance and Administration team," said Matthew Frankel, Managing Partner at LLCP. "These promotions acknowledge the exceptional dedication, professionalism, and impact each individual has had on our firm's continued success. We deeply appreciate their contributions and look forward to their ongoing leadership and growth."

Michael Weinberg, Managing Partner at LLCP, added, "We are proud to recognize Rashma, Bradley, Gustavo, and Araz on their well-earned promotions, reflecting their continued excellence and dedication. We look forward to the lasting impact they will continue to make in their new roles."

