Levio Selects Unit4 People Experience Suite to Bring Industry Best Practices to Operations, Finance and HR

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a cloud leader in enterprise software for people-centered organizations, today announced that digital transformation advisory firm, Levio, has chosen the Unit4 People Experience Suite to deliver an end-to-end people and services approach to processes across the organization.

With Unit4's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Financial Planning and Analytics (FP&A) and Talent Management solutions on a single cloud platform, Levio will be able to efficiently deliver a better end-to-end enterprise software People Experience.

Headquartered in Quebec, Canada with offices in the U.S. and Morocco, Levio has grown quickly over the past six years, specializing in remedial, high risk, and complex enterprise IT and digital transformation projects. Levio's mission is to become a North American leader in helping businesses and governments transform to better serve their citizens, employees and customers through a more human-centric approach — resulting in immediate success, uncovering new competitive advantages and maintaining long-term durability.

With an initial five-year contract, Levio will benefit from an integrated suite of solutions that will elevate the business, delivering visibility and control over finances, projects, procurement, reporting, forecasting and payroll. Unit4's people-centric, project-focused solutions are purpose-built for professional services organizations (PSOs) and provide customers with the ability to:

Drive profitability by helping control projects in real time through financial visibility and analytics.

Optimize resource management so people are in the right places to drive results, better manage project performance and optimize subcontractor relationships.

Ensure billing precision while monitoring financial performance trends, tracking billable hours and tracing all people-related costs for accurate planning, budgeting and forecasting.

Provide insight so PSO's win more business by knowing where to compete, creating accurate, profitable and consistent bids and using past successes as a model to win and deliver successful new projects.

A new, integrated approach to Talent Management will also drive people and project performance through in-the-moment feedback, and transparent goal setting mapped to company strategy. It will also make for more meaningful 1:1 conversations between manager and employee ensuring performance expectations are met and allow for coaching opportunities when help is needed.

Levio joins a growing list of high profile customers in the professional services industry including FTI Consulting, BDO, Grant Thornton and Bravida, who are also benefiting from Unit4 ERP.

Denis Delmaire, CIO at Levio said: "Levio is an organization geared for growth and we have ambitious growth plans. Our success is dependent on the success of our people which is why we have taken a bold approach for our next-generation system's architecture. Digital transformation is what we do for a living. It quickly became clear that having a technology partner who truly understands what our business is about, and how to automate our Professional Services processes, will help our people focus on delivering high-quality projects to our customers."

Andy Brockhoff, President North America at Unit4 said: "To be selected by an organization that advises clients on the best transformational technologies in the world is an honor. Our solutions are built specifically for organizations like Levio, to give people the means to focus on what matters so the customers they serve will benefit. By investing in our micro-services-based SaaS suite, Levio can utilize our digital assistant, low-code tools and machine learning services for future innovation that delivers a great experience for its people."

About Levio

Levio is an information technology (IT) and organizational management consulting firm, ranked as the fastest growing Canadian IT company, 2nd overall in the 2019 edition of Canadian Business magazine's Growth 500. The company specializes in helping its clients implement digital transformation programs or large-scale projects. For the past 6 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver large-scale solutions that take advantage of new technologies to help its clients gain in efficiency and profitability. Levio now has more than 800 consultants in its seven offices located in Canada, the United States and Morocco.

For more information, visit https://www.levioconsulting.com/

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their own customers – from students and professionals to the citizens and constituents they serve. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks while providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

