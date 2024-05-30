Levitate and MyCase Announce Two-Way Integration for Enhanced Data Connectivity

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the leading client happiness platform, and MyCase, a top provider of legal practice management software, are thrilled to announce their first integration, designed to streamline workflows and enhance data connectivity for legal professionals. This integration marks a significant milestone in empowering small law firms to better manage client relationships and drive efficiency in their practices.

With Levitate and MyCase both rooted in their dedication to leveraging data for better decision-making and client service, this highly-requested integration is a natural progression of their shared values; it ensures that legal professionals have the most relevant and actionable information at their fingertips, empowering them to make informed decisions and take proactive steps to manage professional relationships effectively.

"With MyCase and Levitate, law firms can now build and nurture client relationships through automated marketing," said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. "We're cutting complexity and driving a more flexible and customized experience for our customers with MyCase and Levitate."

One of the most exciting features of this read-write integration is the ability to use tagging to automate outreach. As users perform actions like adding new clients or closing cases within MyCase, these changes will be reflected in Levitate, triggering automations such as outreach reminders, check-ins, event invitations, and more, based on the evolving status of their clients and cases.

"We are thrilled to partner with MyCase to bring this integration to our mutual customers," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "By harnessing the data-driven approach shared by both Levitate and MyCase, we're not only merging MyCase's robust practice management capabilities with Levitate's intuitive client relationship management tools, but also empowering attorneys to use data to build stronger client connections and drive growth for their firms more efficiently."

The Levitate-MyCase integration will be available to users of both platforms starting 5/30/24.

About Levitate:

Launched in 2017 by ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, Levitate is more than just a platform – it's a catalyst for building authentic relationships. Dedicated to fostering genuine connections, Levitate's Happiness Platform equips relationship-based businesses with the tools to cultivate meaningful interactions with clients, donors, referral sources, and prospects. Levitate's Happiness Platform allows customers to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys & event invitations, generate & manage reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, launch a new up-to-date website for their business, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai.

About MyCase:

MyCase, an AffiniPay company, is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and Robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

