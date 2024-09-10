Levitate Celebrates Second Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List; Unveils Expansion into Home Maintenance Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Levitate — the leading relationship-based marketing platform — has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list , honoring the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This year, Levitate proudly claims the 738th spot on the list, the 88th spot for fastest-growing private software company nationally, and the 22nd spot for the fastest-growing private company in North Carolina. Notably, they are also the #1 fastest-growing private software company in the Triangle.

But Levitate's recent accomplishments extend beyond these accolades. Following their Series D funding success and the Inc. recognition, Levitate is excited to announce their expansion into the home maintenance industry . This move empowers even more relationship-based business owners to easily and authentically stay connected with both current and past customers, ensuring their businesses thrive in a competitive market.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor and our continued growth is a testament to the value Levitate brings to relationship-based businesses across the country," said Sarah Kordulewski-Chavez, VP of Business Development at Levitate. "With that growth, we're excited to announce our expansion into the home maintenance market, where business owners often find themselves too busy working in the field to focus on marketing. Levitate automates and personalizes outreach, keeping HVAC, plumbing, roofing, and construction businesses top-of-mind so they're the first call made when customers need service."

For home improvement and service businesses that rely heavily on relationships and referrals, Levitate offers a transformative solution tailored to their unique needs. The Levitate Happiness Platform is an all-in-one tool that drives business growth by building and maintaining vital relationships, while saving time and money.

With Levitate, home maintenance businesses can ensure they never miss an outreach opportunity because of their limited administrative time, while also effortlessly boosting their online visibility and building strong relationships that drive long-term success. This commitment to empowering businesses is a large part of what led to the rapid growth that earned Levitate its place on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, something they anticipate repeating again next year.

About Levitate

Founded in 2017, Levitate is more than just a software platform – it's a catalyst for building authentic relationships. Levitate's Happiness Platform equips relationship-based businesses with the tools and coaching to cultivate meaningful interactions with clients, donors, referral sources, and prospects. Levitate allows customers to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys & event invitations, generate & manage reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, manage their website and blog, and more. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai .

SOURCE Levitate