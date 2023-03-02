Levitate Launches Highly-Anticipated Integration with Wealthbox®

New read-write capabilities will allow financial advisors to nurture authentic relationships more efficiently.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the client happiness platform founded by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, today announced a new partnership with Wealthbox, a leading CRM technology provider for financial advisors and broker dealers.

This partnership marks the first integration between the two companies, with the newly-launched two-way integration enabling users to streamline their personalized client communications. Contact information such as names, phone numbers, birthdays, and other key data will be automatically loaded and updated in Levitate, meaning less administrative work and more time for financial advisors to connect with clients.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wealthbox on this highly-requested integration," said Jesse Lipson, CEO and founder of Levitate. "Both of our companies have core values built around simplifying the lives of our customers, making this a well-suited partnership. Our mutual customers have been requesting this integration, as well, so it's been great to bring these read-write capabilities to fruition for them."

"Wealthbox is delighted to have Levitate part of the Wealthbox fintech partner ecosystem," said Charlie Fargo, Head of Product Partnerships at Wealthbox. "This two-way integration provides advisors an opportunity to use AI driven technology to help grow and manage their businesses."

Levitate was designed with busy financial advisors in mind, providing multiple outreach tools in one simple platform. From authentic email, social media and texting capabilities to FINRA-reviewed content, satisfaction surveys and meeting booking features, the solution pairs perfectly with Wealthbox's intuitive and modern CRM technology.

The Levitate and Wealthbox integration is now available to customers of both services.

About Levitate

Levitate, launched in 2017, is a client happiness platform designed to help financial advisors, accountants, and more build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows users to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, generate reviews, schedule meetings, automate communication, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit www.levitate.ai.

About Wealthbox®

Wealthbox is a CRM technology for financial advisors that launched in 2014. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative platform allows financial advisors, enterprise firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships while streamlining operations. For more information about Wealthbox, visit www.wealthbox.com.

