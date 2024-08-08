Levitate Raises $15 Million to Help Relationship-Based Businesses Stay Top of Mind

Levitate's Series D funding round was led by Harbert Growth Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Bull City Venture Partners.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate , the SaaS 'Happiness Platform' for relationship-based businesses, today announced the successful completion of its Series D fundraising round, raising $15 million. The company also announced the general availability of a suite of tools for helping businesses manage their online presence. Newly launched features include website design, Google Review management, and blog content creation, all powered by Levitate's AI Assistant.

"We're thrilled to welcome two new investors to the Levitate team as part of our Series D fundraising round: Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Harbert Management Corporation. This investment will allow us to bring the Levitate platform to thousands of additional relationship-based businesses, and to build innovative new features for our customers like the ones we announced today," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "With the launch of our online presence tools, Levitate's 6,000+ customers can stay top-of-mind seamlessly and consistently across every channel: email, text, social media, and on the web."

Levitate's financing round was led by Harbert Growth Partners , Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Bull City Venture Partners . This funding round brings Levitate's total raised capital to $55 million.

"Communicating authentically at scale is a massive opportunity for the financial services industry – one that can unlock greater engagement between clients and their financial advisors," said Craig Schedler, Managing Director – Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. "That's the power of Levitate's platform. It can expand advisors' reach while deepening relationships with the clients they proudly serve."

"Harbert Growth Partners seeks to invest in experienced management teams who are building solutions for large and growing addressable markets. The Levitate team has deep experience serving relationship-based businesses at scale," said Wayne Hunter, Managing Partner at Harbert Growth Partners. "They have thousands of happy customers in the Financial Services, Legal, and Non-Profit sectors, and we see tremendous potential for their product in several other verticals."

About Levitate

Founded in 2017, Levitate is more than just a software platform – it's a catalyst for building authentic relationships. Levitate's Happiness Platform equips relationship-based businesses with the tools and coaching to cultivate meaningful interactions with clients, donors, referral sources, and prospects. Levitate allows customers to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys & event invitations, generate & manage reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, manage their website and blog, and more. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai .

