Levitate Reaches 2,000 Paid Customers, $8M Additional Funding

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the keep-in-touch marketing platform started by former ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, quadrupled its revenue in 2020 and now has more than 2,000 business customers. Additionally, the company added $8M of funding to their Series B round, bringing total fundraising to $20M.

"Our mission as a company is to help small, relationship-based businesses grow," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "With the global pandemic impacting many small businesses across the country, our clients have been relying on Levitate more than ever to help them stay top of mind with clients, prospects, and referral sources in a personal and authentic way."

Levitate offers a unique solution for business owners frustrated by the ineffectiveness of mass blast emailing and other impersonal, cold outreach tools. The platform combines AI-powered software with dedicated marketing coaches to help clients keep in touch with their networks in a more personal way.

The company's $8M financing comes from its existing investors (Tippet Venture Partners, Peter Gassner, and Bull City Venture Partners) along with Lipson, who participated in this round personally.

"We are excited about this investment to support Levitate as it enters into its next phase of significant growth," said Jason Caplain, general partner at Bull City Venture Partners. "We continue to be impressed with Jesse and the team and believe they are well-positioned to pioneer the keep-in-touch marketing space in the years ahead."

With the funding, Lipson plans to invest in further improving the product and building awareness of Levitate in the market. The company is hiring in several areas and interested candidates can apply by emailing [email protected].

