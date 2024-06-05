Leviton Achieves Carbon Neutrality in Oregon Facility, Surpassing Environmental Goals Ahead of Schedule

TUALATIN, Ore., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton proudly announces that its Oregon facility has achieved carbon neutrality, marking another advancement toward Leviton's goal of company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

This accomplishment highlights Leviton's firm commitment to fighting climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. Since 2001, the Oregon facility has been dedicated to engineering and manufacturing energy-efficient commercial lighting controls and submetering solutions that contribute to reducing the company's environmental impact and empowering its customers to be more sustainable.

"Our achievement in Oregon reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and contributing to expediting the reduction of carbon emissions," said Tom Leonard, vice president and general manager of Leviton Lighting & Controls. "This milestone is not just a win for Leviton, but a step forward for the entire community towards a more sustainable future."

Working with partners Sphera and ClimateTrade, through a process of measuring (scopes 1, 2, and selected scope 3), reducing, and balancing emissions, strategic operational efficiencies and investments played pivotal roles in the Oregon facility's path to carbon neutrality, including:

Carbon Reduction: As part of the Leviton CN2030 program, the Portland site formed a green team to tackle key focus areas on achieving an overall reduction of 267 Tons CO2e since the baseline measurement in 2021.

Energy-Efficiency: Streamlining operations into a single, more efficient building, implementing energy-efficient Leviton LED lighting, and integrating advanced smart technologies has helped reduce the facility's energy requirements by 1,46GJ, equating to a carbon footprint reduction of 101 Tons since 2021.

Robust Recycling Program: A comprehensive recycling program for manufacturing and office waste reduced CO2e related emissions by 81%.

Lastly, because it is not possible to eliminate all carbon emissions currently, the Portland site invested in a solar renewable energy-focused carbon offset project. Doing so allows Leviton to invest in energy projects that avoid, remove, or prevent an equivalent amount of carbon from polluting the atmosphere.

Leviton's sustainability drive is an integral part of its mission to build what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces. By setting a precedent for environmental responsibility in its operations and solutions, Leviton empowers its customers to embrace sustainability, supporting positive change across communities and industries worldwide. For more information on the Leviton sustainability program, please visit www.Leviton.com/sustainability.

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfa.

