Leviton Announces Availability of Complete Line of Cat 6 and Cat 6A Copper Patch Cords

The Launch Completes a Comprehensive Effort to Streamline Patch Cord Line, Enhancing Performance for Growing Applications

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton completed improvements to its high-quality copper patch cord portfolio, resulting in an enhanced line of Cat 6A and Cat 6 solutions. All of these cords are equipped with a new compact plug-and-boot design to provide better flexibility, durability and reduced bend radius, while delivering data rates up to 10 Gb/s. These cords will give network managers the solutions they need when addressing applications such as wireless access points, smart building devices and PoE installations.

"These patch cords are a key part of our end-to-end global copper systems, allowing our customers to streamline and standardize their networks all around the globe," said Kirk Krahn, senior product manager at Leviton Network Solutions. "Not only will these cords allow network administrators to deploy devices more easily for Wi-Fi and IoT applications, but the compact plug and boot will allow for easier work in congested spaces."

The new streamlined and enhanced complete Leviton Patch Cord line includes:

Cat 6A Small OD High-Flex Patch Cords (part no. H6A10) – dual-rated Low Smoke Zero Halogen and CM for use anywhere in the world

Cat 6A Standard Patch Cords (part no. 6AS10)

Cat 6A Plenum Patch Cords (part no. 6ASP0)

Cat 6 Small OD High-Flex Patch Cords (part no. 6H460) – dual-rated Low Smoke Zero Halogen and CM for use anywhere in the world

Cat 6 Standard Patch Cords (part no. 6D460)

As part of Leviton's new MILLENIUM™ copper systems, these patch cords represent a high-quality component in end-to-end copper solutions for networks all over the world, aiding network managers in simplifying network management and deployments.

Leviton Cat 6 and Cat 6A patch cords are available today through Leviton's extensive distribution network. All patch cords are available in seven different colors and in a variety of lengths from 6 inches to 50 feet. Learn more here.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities.

Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS . European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg .

