Leviton Appoints New COOs to Align with the Company's Strategic Direction and Growth

Enhanced business strategy following significant investments allows Leviton to better meet the evolving needs of its customers and bring industry-leading solutions to key areas for growth

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton recently announced the appointment of two new Chief Operating Officers (COO) as part of an enhanced business strategy to better align resources with the company's strategy and future growth. Effective immediately, Bob Becker is promoted to COO of Electrical and Ross Goldman is promoted to COO of Network Solutions. Becker, previously Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Residential business unit, will be responsible for Residential, Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and Lighting and Controls (L&C) business units as well as Global Supply Chain, while Goldman will be responsible for the Network Solutions business. Goldman previously held the title of Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Network Solutions business unit, and he will retain his position as Chief Sustainability Officer alongside his new COO role.

Ross Goldman, COO of Network Solutions Bob Becker, COO of Electrical

This change builds on Leviton's investments across its Electrical and Network Solutions businesses in recent years. Leviton's Network Solutions business grew exponentially in the past eight years, bolstered by over half a billion dollars in investments. These investments included strategic acquisitions of Brand-Rex, CompuLink-USA, Berk-Tek, and PRISM DCS to expand Network Solutions' offerings, as well as new factories to add capacity to meet the growing demands of the data center and enterprise markets.

As demand increases for energy-efficient solutions across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, Leviton has also invested almost $400 million in its Electrical business. This funding allowed for the strategic acquisitions of Intense, Contech, Birchwood, Viscor, and JCC lighting brands and significant capital investments in production capacity. Additionally, the company continues to develop innovative solutions that meet or exceed customer requirements across the entire value chain. Some of these market-leading solutions include the Decora Smart® Wi-Fi portfolio of connected devices and the industry's first Smart Load Center for the residential market, the award-winning Intellect™ Intelligent Fixture Control System and metering and verification solutions for commercial buildings, as well as the Lever Edge portfolio of wiring devices that revolutionizes and simplifies installation.

"The global push towards electrification, coupled with the rapid expansion of data centers, are driving unprecedented growth. These trends are reshaping industries and economies at a pace never seen before, underscoring the critical need for sustainable and efficient energy solutions," said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton President and CEO. "Leadership under Bob and Ross will undoubtedly drive our organization toward even greater success, capitalizing on key growth areas within Electrical and Network Solutions. Their expertise will further position us for the future as we deliver stronger performance, enhance accountability, and drive innovation in today's increasingly nuanced and complex markets."

