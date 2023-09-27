Leviton Decora Edge™ Wiring Devices Named Top Winner of The Home Depot's 2023 Innovation Awards

Decora Edge provides Pro and DIY installers with a faster, easier, and safer way to install electrical devices for the home.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced that its Decora Edge line of wiring devices was the winner of The Home Depot's 2023 Innovation Awards. This prestigious and coveted award recognizes innovations in home improvement that make tackling projects easier and more efficient for the Pro and the DIYer. This is the first time The Home Depot has recognized a Leviton product in its Overall Winner category.

"Leviton is honored to receive The Home Depot Innovation Award for our Decora Edge wiring devices. We appreciate the recognition this award brings to our unique, easy-to-install, and time saving product as well as to our dedicated team that developed it," said Bob Becker, executive vice president and general manager, residential. "As a leader in electrical innovation, we continuously bring new products to market with the goal of not only meeting, but exceeding, our customer's expectations for safer, smarter, and more convenient electrical solutions."

The Decora Edge line consists of a Single Pole Switch, a 3-Way Switch, and a 15 Amp Tamper-Resistant Duplex Outlet. Compared with traditional switches and outlets, Decora Edge revolutionizes installation by enabling users to simply push stripped 14-gauge or 12-gauge electrical building wire into a termination port, and close a lever that audibly clicks into place, terminating the connection with complete confidence.

Additional innovative installation features include color-coded lever terminals - including the ground terminal - for faster, more efficient wiring, a larger strap with a unique tongue and groove alignment for quicker trim-out on multi-gang installations, and no exposed metal parts for added safety.

Decora Edge, ideal for new home construction and home improvement projects, is also the only residential device on the market with a quick termination ground wire and the strap is compatible with any sized wallplate. For any installer, it's as simple as push, click and done.

To learn more about Decora Edge, visit www.leviton.com/decoraedge.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton