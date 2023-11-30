Leviton Decora Edge™ Wiring Devices Win a Popular Science Best of What's New Award in the Home Category

News provided by

Leviton

30 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

Decora Edge provides a faster, easier, and safer way to install electrical devices for the home

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced that its Decora Edge line of wiring devices was awarded a 2023 Popular Science Best of What's New Award in the home category. Each year, Popular Science reviews thousands of new products and innovations and chooses the top 50 winners across 10 categories. To win, a product or technology must represent a significant step forward in its category.

"Leviton is honored to receive the Popular Science Best of What's New Award for our Decora Edge wiring devices. We continuously strive to bring innovative products to market that are easy-to-install and enhance the user experience," said William Randall, director of product management for the Leviton Residential business unit. "As a leader in electrical innovation, our goal is to exceed our customer's expectations for safer, smarter, and more convenient electrical solutions and Decora Edge exemplifies this with its easy-to-install three-step process."

Compared with traditional switches and outlets, Decora Edge revolutionizes installation by enabling users to simply push stripped 14-gauge or 12-gauge electrical building wire into a termination port, and close a lever that audibly clicks into place, terminating the connection with complete confidence.

Decora Edge, ideal for new home construction and home improvement projects, is also the only residential device on the market with a quick termination ground wire and the strap is compatible with any sized wallplate. The Decora Edge line consists of a Single Pole Switch, a 3-Way Switch, and a 15 Amp Tamper-Resistant Duplex Outlet. For any installer, it's as simple as push, click and done.

Additional innovative installation features include color-coded lever terminals – including the ground terminal – for faster, more efficient wiring, a larger strap with a unique tongue and groove alignment feature for quicker trim-out on multi-gang installations, and no exposed metal parts for added safety.

"Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world," said Annie Colbert, editor-in-chief at Popular Science. "The Best of What's New Awards showcases the year's radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures. From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2023."

To learn more about Decora Edge, visit www.leviton.com/decoraedge.

About Leviton Residential
Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/www.facebook.com/levitonwww.twitter.com/leviton, or www.voutube.com/Levitonmfa.

SOURCE Leviton

Also from this source

Certolux, a Leviton Brand, Introduces New Downlights for Healthcare's Technical Spaces

Certolux, a Leviton Brand, Introduces New Downlights for Healthcare's Technical Spaces

Today, Leviton introduces three new series of sealed healthcare luminaires from Certolux. These specification-grade downlights are designed for...
Leviton Announces Dual Type A and Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle

Leviton Announces Dual Type A and Type-C with Power Delivery USB Charger Receptacle

Leviton, a leading provider of wireless smart home technology and electrical wiring devices, today announced its 60W Dual Type A and Type-C with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.