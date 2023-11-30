Leviton Decora Edge™ Wiring Devices Win a Popular Science Best of What's New Award in the Home Category

Decora Edge provides a faster, easier, and safer way to install electrical devices for the home

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced that its Decora Edge line of wiring devices was awarded a 2023 Popular Science Best of What's New Award in the home category. Each year, Popular Science reviews thousands of new products and innovations and chooses the top 50 winners across 10 categories. To win, a product or technology must represent a significant step forward in its category.

"Leviton is honored to receive the Popular Science Best of What's New Award for our Decora Edge wiring devices. We continuously strive to bring innovative products to market that are easy-to-install and enhance the user experience," said William Randall, director of product management for the Leviton Residential business unit. "As a leader in electrical innovation, our goal is to exceed our customer's expectations for safer, smarter, and more convenient electrical solutions and Decora Edge exemplifies this with its easy-to-install three-step process."

Compared with traditional switches and outlets, Decora Edge revolutionizes installation by enabling users to simply push stripped 14-gauge or 12-gauge electrical building wire into a termination port, and close a lever that audibly clicks into place, terminating the connection with complete confidence.

Decora Edge, ideal for new home construction and home improvement projects, is also the only residential device on the market with a quick termination ground wire and the strap is compatible with any sized wallplate. The Decora Edge line consists of a Single Pole Switch, a 3-Way Switch, and a 15 Amp Tamper-Resistant Duplex Outlet. For any installer, it's as simple as push, click and done.

Additional innovative installation features include color-coded lever terminals – including the ground terminal – for faster, more efficient wiring, a larger strap with a unique tongue and groove alignment feature for quicker trim-out on multi-gang installations, and no exposed metal parts for added safety.

"Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world," said Annie Colbert, editor-in-chief at Popular Science. "The Best of What's New Awards showcases the year's radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures. From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2023."

To learn more about Decora Edge, visit www.leviton.com/decoraedge.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/ , www.facebook.com/leviton , www.twitter.com/leviton , or www.voutube.com/Levitonmfa .

SOURCE Leviton