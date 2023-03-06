Leviton Expands In-Fixture Control Offering with Smart IP66 Rated Fixture Mount Sensors

New Devices Implement Code Compliant Controls in Fixtures

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today introduced an expansion of their integrated in-fixture control offering with Smart Fixture Mount Sensors (FMS) for high bay applications. These in-fixture controls are engineered to install directly into high-bay and low-bay luminaires to provide an integrated occupancy sensing, dimming, daylight harvesting and scheduling solution to meet the most stringent energy code requirements.

The Smart Fixture Mount Sensors feature multiple daylight modes as well as partial-OFF operation, ideal for installations in which energy code compliance is required.

"Smart Fixture Mount Sensors simplify lighting controls for high bay, parking structure and outdoor lighting applications, effectively reducing installation time and costs while meeting energy codes," said Tom Leonard, vice president of controls at Leviton. "For added convenience and flexibility, these in-fixture controls are fully configurable using the popular Smart Sensor App which enables the sensors to be configured in real-time without climbing up and down ladders making it easier and faster to complete projects."

The IP66 rated Smart Fixture Mount Sensors are available in two mounting options, internal and external or end-mount, and are designed for use with switching or 0-10V dimming drivers. Both internal and external mount options are available in 120-277VAC and universal 120-347VAC for single pole applications and 208-480VAC for two-pole applications.

The sensors use PIR detection and advanced optics to provide an exceptional field-of-view. All Smart Fixture Mount Sensors come with a low-mid bay lens for mounting heights 8-20 feet, mid-high bay lens for mounting heights 20-40 feet and aisleway masks for both lenses.

The Smart Fixture Mount Sensors feature multiple daylight modes as well as partial-OFF operation, ideal for installations in which energy code compliance is required. All configurations can be made through the Leviton Smart Sensor App including adjusting sensor sensitivity, timeouts, operating modes, daylighting modes, partial-ON, partial-OFF, scheduling (universal models only) as well as mesh grouping for occupancy, daylighting and scheduling.

The Leviton line of integrated in-fixture controls includes high bay sensors, Smart Fixture Mount Sensors, Solo Sensors and Intellect™ Wireless.

For more information on the Smart Fixture Mount Sensors, visit the Leviton booth at 2119 in America's Hall at LEDucation on March 7-8, 2023, or visit www.leviton.com/integratedcontrols.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit www.leviton.com/lightingandcontrols.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

