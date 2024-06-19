Leviton Expands Popular Decora Smart Z-Wave Plus Line with New 800-Series Switch and Dimmer

Designed for modern Z-Wave hubs, new dimmer and switch make it easier than ever to add smart lighting control

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced a major upgrade to its Decora Smart Z-Wave Plus™ portfolio with the introduction of the new 800-Series Switch (ZW15S) and Dimmer (ZW6HD). The new 800-Series devices are backwards compatible with any Z-Wave network, ensuring interoperability with a wide range of modern Z-Wave hubs and security systems, including Samsung SmartThings™, Ring Security, Alarm.com, and Home Assistant, providing users with a safe and secure smart home experience.

The new dimmer and switch are Z-Wave Plus v2 certified and meet the Z-Wave specification for speed and performance as well as S2 Security, Over the Air firmware updates, and SmartStart QR code enrollment.

"We are excited to offer customers the new Decora Smart 800-Series switch and dimmer, providing them with enhanced Z-Wave functionality as well as more features to personalize lighting control in their homes," said James Shurte, senior product manager of smart home for Leviton. "These products continue to build on both our Z-Wave expertise and provide our customers with the latest in smart home technology."

The Decora Smart Z-Wave 800-Series Dimmer and Switch are also ideal for larger projects such as multi-family apartment and condo installations. The devices' compatibility with SmartStart enrollment makes it easy to add devices to Z-Wave hubs, allowing for off-site commissioning.

"At SmartThings, we are dedicated to providing our users with a wide array of options within our ecosystem for their smart homes. The launch of Leviton's new 800-series dimmers and switches introduces cutting-edge advancements in mesh wireless technology, security, and reliability, delivering a robust solution for all smart home enthusiasts," said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US.

The new dimmer offers full-range dimming of LED, CFL, Incandescent, Halogen, and MLV lighting and is designed for LED compatibility with features to fine-tune performance. Custom settings are available to personalize your experience, configurable via the device or over the Z-Wave network. The 800-Series Switch controls a variety of load types, with on/off switching up to 15A and 3/4 HP for lights, ceiling fans, exhaust fans, motors, pumps, and more. Both the dimmer and switch are single-pole or 3-way capable.

Leviton's Decora Smart Plus Z-Wave line also includes a Fan Speed Control, Outlet, and Smart Plugs. Customers can match their style for in-wall devices at any time with color change kits available for Z-Wave line products in black, gray, brown, light almond, and ivory. For more information about the full Leviton Z-Wave Plus product line, please visit http://www.leviton.com/z-wave

