Leviton Expands Smart Wallbox Sensor Line with Multi-Technology Models

New Smart Wallbox Sensors incorporate PIR and microphonics technology

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the expansion of the Smart Wallbox Sensor line with four new multi-technology models featuring PIR and digital microphonics. Microphonics technology can pick up human activity behind obstructions, making it ideal for keeping the lights on in multi-stall restrooms, offices, and conference rooms. The new models expand the Smart Wallbox Sensors solution by providing a simple commercial-grade solution that combines occupancy/vacancy sensing with switching and dimming for easy energy savings and code compliance.

These sensors employ the latest digital signal processing technology to take microphonic detection to the next level. Coupled with proprietary Leviton detection algorithms and advanced digital PIR detectors, these Smart Multi-Tech Wallbox Sensors provide unparalleled microphonic sensing accuracy.

"Leviton's Smart Multi-Tech Wallbox Sensors are ideal for code compliance applications and deliver the same great features as the rest of the popular Smart Wallbox Sensor line," said Tom Leonard, vice president of controls at Leviton. "These sensors deliver robust capabilities with industry exclusive features including digital signal processing, 1000W LED dimming rating, partial-on and partial-off dimming to meet additional code requirements, and the ability to create custom templates to quickly program multiple rooms."

The expansion includes the Smart Multi-Tech Wallbox Switch Sensor (ODSMT-MDx) that combines occupancy/vacancy sensing with switching. Additional models combine occupancy/vacancy sensing with dimming feature, partial-on and partial-off capabilities include Smart Multi-Tech 0-10V Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODDMT-MDx), Smart Multi-Tech 24V Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODDMT-MLW), and Smart Multi-Tech 1000W Dimming Wallbox Sensor (ODP10-M1x).

Leviton's Smart Wallbox Sensor line accurately detects minor motion up to 400 sq ft and major motion up to 1,100 sq ft. Programming and configuration can be achieved using the out-the-box default mode, pushbutton configuration, or the Smart Sensor App for more advanced settings.

Smart Wallbox Sensors can be used to comply with IECC, ASHRAE 90.1, and 2022 Title 24, Part 6 occupancy/vacancy sensing, dimming, and manual control requirements, as well as receptacle control.

For more information on the Smart Wallbox Sensors, visit www.leviton.com/smartsensors.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls
Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton

