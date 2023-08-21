Leviton Heads Outdoors with NEW Decora Smart Wi-Fi

Outdoor Plug-In Switch The first Outdoor Smart Plug to support Matter includes superior weather and temperature

protection, a built-in light sensor to control outdoor lighting, and works with wire-free Anywhere

Companion Switches

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch (part number D215O), the first Matter Outdoor Smart Plug. The new plug-in switch is the latest addition to the My Leviton platform and award-winning Decora Smart Wi-Fi lighting and load control line, bringing smart home control to your patio, yard, garage, porch, and more. The device is ideal for remote ON/OFF switching of string lights, holiday decorations and inflatables, landscape and path lighting, fountain and aquarium pumps, outdoor fans, and other outdoor electronics and small appliances.

Leviton's new Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch is ideal for remote ON/OFF switching and brings smart home control to your patio, yard, garage, porch, and more.

The Outdoor Plug-In Switch offers superior weather protection designed to withstand the elements via a wide operating temperature range (-20F to 122F) and IP65 rating to protect from dirt, dust, moisture, rain, sprinklers, hoses, snow, and UV corrosion.

Unlike most other outdoor smart plugs, homeowners can control their outdoor lighting from a wire-free wall switch using Leviton's Anywhere Switch Companion (DAWSC). Also, the device's built-in light sensor can automatically turn on connected lighting during evening hours and turn it off during daylight hours without having to program a schedule.

"Outdoor living environments have rigorous demands for exterior lighting and load control. The new Leviton Outdoor Plug-In Switch was designed to meet those challenges with easy-to-use features to simplify smart home control of outdoor lighting and other devices," stated James Shurte, senior product manager of smart home for Leviton. "Leviton is pleased to introduce outdoor control to our Decora Smart Wi-Fi product line with support for Matter to meet the growing demands of Smart Home customers, making this the most connected outdoor smart plug on the market today."

The My Leviton app provides additional customizable features, including:

Control of connected lighting or devices from anywhere, including while on vacation for an "at-home" appearance.

Lighting scenes and activities to automate multiple devices at once, such as "Holiday Lights On" or "Good Night".

Set a schedule to adjust at specific times or based on sunrise and sunset.

Use the auto-shutoff feature as a countdown timer for outdoor lighting, fountain pumps, outdoor fans and more.

As the most complete Wi-Fi lighting and load control solution available today, the My Leviton app allows for control of Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices, the recently launched EV Series Charging Stations, and Leviton Load Center Smart Breakers, letting users automate, manage and monitor their connected lighting, electric vehicle charging and energy usage in their home. For more information, visit www.leviton.com/myleviton.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls, load centers, and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, itis clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton