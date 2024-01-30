Leviton Introduces 50A Heavy Duty EV Charging Receptacle

New industrial grade receptacle provides robust power for plug-in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its new industrial grade 50 Amp Heavy Duty EV Charging Receptacle. The device is the ideal solution to power today's plug-in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. With its robust design and performance, the receptacle can sustain the necessary extended charge time and high frequency of insertions required by plug-in EV Chargers. A weather-resistant model is available for outdoor use.

"This new receptacle offers the perfect option for homeowners who prefer a plug-in application for their EV charging needs as opposed to a hardwire application," said Maxi Zovko, product manager for the Leviton Residential business unit. "It is also the smart choice for builders of future-focused homes and MDU developments who want to provide an EV-ready environment for residents."

The Leviton 50A Heavy Duty EV Charging Receptacle is built of durable high impact nylon and features heavy-gauge, high performance copper contacts. Pressure wire terminal connections help to ensure full contact with the conductors and a high torque value is necessary to ensure proper connection; terminals require 75 in lbs. The device may be used with #4, #6, or #8 AWG copper wire only. Installers may use #10 AWG solid or stranded copper wire for the ground connection. It is backed by a Two-Year Limited Warranty.

As Leviton expands its EV Charging portfolio, it demonstrates the company's continued investment and commitment to sustainability, as the company announced in 2022 its climate change goal to achieve company-wide Carbon Neutrality by 2030 (CN2030) and ambition to achieve NetZero Carbon by 2050.

To learn more about the Leviton 50A Heavy Duty EV Charging Receptacle, visit www.leviton.com/evcharging

About Leviton Residential
Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/www.facebook.com/levitonwww.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton

