Leviton Introduces Industry's First Smart GFCI Outlet

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of the Smart GFCI (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter) Outlet, the latest addition to the company's portfolio of Smart products. The new outlet provides peace of mind to users by sending notifications via the My Leviton app directly to their smartphone if the GFCI trips due to a ground-fault. Additionally, the app provides at-a-glance details on protection status including if a ground-fault has occurred or if the GFCI is in test mode. The My Leviton app can also identify exactly which Smart GFCI has tripped in homes with multiple Smart GFCI Outlets installed.

"Our new Smart GFCI Outlet provides the protection every home needs against the hazards of electric shock and electrocution by interrupting power if a ground-fault is detected, coupled with the added convenience of instantly alerting homeowners when a trip occurs," said Stacy Genovese, Associate Product Manager at Leviton. "It is ideal for remotely monitoring critical appliances, so homeowners can take immediate action in the event the GFCI trips and cuts power."

The Smart GFCI Outlet, which includes an optional audible alarm that can be enabled or silenced, is an upgrade to Leviton's GFCI Outlet with Audible Trip Alert. It complements Leviton's Decora Smart® product line and can be combined with other My Leviton-enabled devices to build a whole home smart solution reflective of today's connected lifestyle.

For added safety, the device features Leviton's patented Reset Lockout feature which prevents reset if the GFCI is not wired or operating correctly. Tamper-resistant shutters help to prevent the insertion of unintended foreign objects for enhanced child protection.

This NEC® code compliant and Wi-Fi® certified Smart GFCI outlet offers a practical solution for refrigerators, sump pumps, and other appliances in out-of-the-way locations such as a garage or basement. It is also great for second homes and other remote locations where daily visual checks are unlikely.

The Smart GFCI Outlet coordinates with the Leviton line of Decora® devices and is compatible with Decora and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates. It is backed by a limited 2-year warranty.

