Leviton Introduces Industry's First Smart GFCI Outlet

Leviton

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

New outlet bridges safety with the convenience homeowners desire for smart home management.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of the Smart GFCI (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter) Outlet, the latest addition to the company's portfolio of Smart products. The new outlet provides peace of mind to users by sending notifications via the My Leviton app directly to their smartphone if the GFCI trips due to a ground-fault. Additionally, the app provides at-a-glance details on protection status including if a ground-fault has occurred or if the GFCI is in test mode. The My Leviton app can also identify exactly which Smart GFCI has tripped in homes with multiple Smart GFCI Outlets installed.

Leviton's Smart GFCI Outlet sends notifications via the My Leviton app directly to a user's smartphone if the GFCI trips due to a ground-fault.
"Our new Smart GFCI Outlet provides the protection every home needs against the hazards of electric shock and electrocution by interrupting power if a ground-fault is detected, coupled with the added convenience of instantly alerting homeowners when a trip occurs," said Stacy Genovese, Associate Product Manager at Leviton. "It is ideal for remotely monitoring critical appliances, so homeowners can take immediate action in the event the GFCI trips and cuts power."

The Smart GFCI Outlet, which includes an optional audible alarm that can be enabled or silenced, is an upgrade to Leviton's GFCI Outlet with Audible Trip Alert. It complements Leviton's Decora Smart® product line and can be combined with other My Leviton-enabled devices to build a whole home smart solution reflective of today's connected lifestyle.

For added safety, the device features Leviton's patented Reset Lockout feature which prevents reset if the GFCI is not wired or operating correctly. Tamper-resistant shutters help to prevent the insertion of unintended foreign objects for enhanced child protection.

This NEC® code compliant and Wi-Fi® certified Smart GFCI outlet offers a practical solution for refrigerators, sump pumps, and other appliances in out-of-the-way locations such as a garage or basement. It is also great for second homes and other remote locations where daily visual checks are unlikely.

The Smart GFCI Outlet coordinates with the Leviton line of Decora® devices and is compatible with Decora and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates. It is backed by a limited 2-year warranty.

To learn more about the Leviton Smart GFCI Outlet, visit www.leviton.com.   

About Leviton Residential
Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

