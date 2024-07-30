Leviton Introduces New SDX Splice Modules and Adapter Plates for Easier, Cleaner, Higher Performing Fiber Network Installations

New solutions are part of global end-to-end cabling system for enterprise applications

BOTHELL, Wash., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today new OPT-X™ SDX Splice Modules and SDX Shuttered LC Adapter Plates, providing important enhancements that improve fiber network installations. Fiber splice modules eliminate the need for individual splice trays within a fiber enclosure and provide better organization and slack management of fibers. The new solutions are part of the OPT-X SDX Premises Fiber System, a globally available end-to-end system that includes Leviton Premises Distribution tight buffer and ADVENTUMTM loose tube fiber cables.

"The SDX Splice Modules and Shuttered LC Adapter Plates feature some exciting design and engineering innovations to help installers and network engineers with installation and maintenance," said Tony Yuen, senior product manager for Leviton Network Solutions. "These fusion splicing solutions are part of Leviton's ongoing efforts to make fiber optic network deployments easier, cleaner and higher performing."

The new splice modules and adapter plates, which can be used in Leviton's wide selection of SDX Rack-Mount Enclosures, Panels and Wall-mount Enclosures, include patented internal shutters on LC adapters that eliminate the need for dust plugs. This reduces waste, speeds up deployment and ensures safer installations. The modules include a pre-loaded, color-coded pigtail for faster and cleaner deployment. The modules and plates also include integrated latching tabs that allow for easy one-hand installation and removal from an enclosure or panel. A clear cover is included on the module, providing visibility of fiber routing and splicing workmanship.

SDX Splice Modules come in sustainably smart cardboard and paper packaging. They are entirely recyclable and contain no single-use plastics.

The new OPT-X SDX Splice Modules and OPT-X SDX Shuttered LC Adapter Plates are available through Leviton's extensive distribution network. Learn more at Leviton.com/SDX.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS . European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/levitonmfg.

