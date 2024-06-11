Leviton Introduces the ATLAS-X1™ FDT MILLENNIUM™ Category 6A Global Copper Shielded System

Features Leviton's all new FDT cable, the smallest Cat 6A F/UTP cable in the industry

BOTHELL, Wash., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Available today, Leviton has announced the launch of the ATLAS-X1™ FDT MILLENNIUM™ Category 6A global copper shielded system. This system features Leviton's all new, next generation Category 6A shielded cable named FDT for Foil reduced Diameter Technology. The FDT cable utilizes a F/UTP construction and delivers the smallest outside diameter F/UTP Category 6A-rated cable on the market and is available in all appropriate fire safety ratings worldwide which includes Plenum, Riser, CPR and LSZH.

The ATLAS-X1 FDT MILLENNIUM system, utilizing ATLAS-X1 shielded connectivity and FDT cable, effectively suppresses alien crosstalk and is ideal for protecting signal integrity in noisy indoor environments where pathway space is at a premium.

The ATLAS-X1 FDT MILLENNIUM system, utilizing ATLAS-X1 shielded connectivity and FDT cable, effectively suppresses alien crosstalk and is ideal for protecting signal integrity in noisy indoor environments where pathway space is at a premium. In short, this translates to easier installations and greater cost savings.

The all new FDT cable is enabled by Precision Twist Technology, a proprietary technology that precisely controls variation in the cable's twist, enabling Category 6A performance in a much smaller form factor. This facilitates exceptional alien crosstalk performance, surpassing industry standards, all within a compact cable design. It is this compact design that enables customers to decrease installation costs, leveraging smaller trays and conduits in new builds and reusing existing pathways in retrofit projects.

"FDT is the most innovative shielded Cat 6A cable we have ever developed," said Todd Harpel, Senior Director of Global Copper Cables at Leviton. "Using our Precision Twist Technology, our engineers were able to eliminate the cable cross-filler, so we've made a solution that is smaller, lighter, and easier to install, reducing termination time and jobsite waste."

MILLENNIUM Copper Systems provide customers worldwide with consistent, high-quality performance, and feature environmentally conscious solutions, including bulk pack options, sustainably smart packaging, and other optimized product designs. These global systems are available through Leviton's extensive distribution network.

To learn more, visit leviton.com/MILLENNIUM.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton