Leviton Launches 400 Amp Load Center to Meet Increasing Residential Electrical Needs

Designed to meet the growing demand for larger electrical service entrances in large-scale residential applications, fully electrified homes, and future-proofing installations

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of its first-ever 400 Amp Meter Main Load Center, along with a 300 Amp model. This innovative addition to Leviton's product line is designed to meet the growing demand for larger electrical service in large-scale residential applications, highly electrified homes, and future-proofing installations. With this new offering, Leviton continues to provide advanced electrical solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern homes and installations.

These higher-amperage Meter-Combination Load Centers are engineered to provide increased power and flexibility.

These higher-amperage Meter-Combination Load Centers are engineered to provide increased power and flexibility. Each unit comes with a factory-installed main breaker, available in either 200A or 150A, and features a 12-space distribution section, often used for easy wiring of outdoor circuits.

The panel's utility compartment includes:

320 Class (400A) Meter Socket

5 th Jaw factory installed

Jaw factory installed Lever Bypass

Ringless Cover

Additionally, the load centers include feed-thru lugs and a secondary main breaker mounting section, allowing contractors to customize the total amperage up to a maximum of 400A. The two main breaker sections are separated by an internal barrier, assuring compliance with the latest requirements published in NEC 2020, article 230.71. An increasing number of utilities have approved the latest in the Leviton Load Center line, including MEG. This adaptability ensures that the load centers can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of any installation, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including:

Larger residential builds: The increased amperage of the new load center makes it the ideal offering for custom builds, especially larger-scale projects. With one solution, builders can rest assured that they have the necessary amperage for projects of different sizes, including builds over 4000 sq. ft.





The increased amperage of the new load center makes it the ideal offering for custom builds, especially larger-scale projects. With one solution, builders can rest assured that they have the necessary amperage for projects of different sizes, including builds over 4000 sq. ft. Electrified homes: As more builders and homeowners look to electric appliances, electric vehicles, and more to decarbonize homes, increased amperage is required to maintain the status quo of activity in a home. 300A and 400A solutions ensure reliable power in electrified homes. This also enables flexibility for models with increased electrical needs, such as electrical vehicle (EV) chargers, pool pumps or in-home saunas.





As more builders and homeowners look to electric appliances, electric vehicles, and more to decarbonize homes, increased amperage is required to maintain the status quo of activity in a home. 300A and 400A solutions ensure reliable power in electrified homes. This also enables flexibility for models with increased electrical needs, such as electrical vehicle (EV) chargers, pool pumps or in-home saunas. Future-proofing new builds: The flexibility in amperage also offers future-proofing for new builds, allowing homeowners to increase their electrical needs, such as swapping gas appliances for electric or adding a sauna, without having to worry about updating their electrical service.

"Leviton is proud to engineer products that are the keystone of a robust electrical infrastructure, and the 300A and 400A load centers allow us to serve even more customers in the residential sector," said Aaron Ard, Vice President of Product Management. "Whether it's larger new builds, electrifying appliances and heating and cooling systems, or adding onto existing homes, electrical needs are increasing, and these new offerings are ready to help meet that demand."

Leviton Load Center Advantage

The new 300A and 400A Meter Main Load Centers expand on Leviton's existing portfolio of load center solutions. Contractors praise Leviton panels for their durability and ease of installation. The sturdy outdoor enclosure ensures protection against environmental factors, making it suitable for installations in a variety of climates. Leviton circuit breakers feature a plug-on design, increasing productivity and reducing installation time by up to 25%.

Smart Upgrades

The modular design of Leviton's Load Center products allows homeowners to make their standard load center a smart energy solution by swapping traditional breakers with Leviton's 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers and installing the Leviton Whole Home Energy Monitor (LWHEM). Electricians can swap one breaker at a time, allowing homeowners to prioritize the circuits they want to monitor. The 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers and LWHEM introduce a breadth of energy management capabilities in the My Leviton App, including remote breaker control (on/off), scheduling, energy consumption and production breakdown by power source (grid/solar), notifications when a breaker trips, and more.

For more information about the Leviton Load Center, and to explore Leviton's full range of electrical products, visit Leviton.com/loadcenter.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit , , , or www.youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton