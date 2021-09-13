Leviton Launches Contractor Connect, A New Online Portal for Busy Electrical Contractors

"Contractors are busier than ever, and it is important that they have resources available at their fingertips to learn about new products, code changes, industry news and tips to improve their bottom line," said Tom Degnan, contractor channel manager, Leviton. "In our on-going efforts to work with and support the contractor community, Leviton has created this online destination as a repository for information relevant to contractors that can be easily accessed at any time, from any location."

Contractor Connect features a host of resources relevant to the daily activities of contractors including a library of installation and programming videos, information on new and updated products in the industry, the latest NEC® requirements and code updates, a podcast library featuring exclusive conversations with industry experts, business support materials and more.

"Leviton has a long history of supporting the needs of the contractor and this resource is designed to simplify their job," added Degnan. "Whether they are on the jobsite looking for installation support or using downtime to catch up on latest industry innovations, we believe Contractor Connect will be a valuable resource for them and their business."

To learn more and explore Contractor Connect, visit www.leviton.com/ContractorConnect

