Leviton LIVE Residential Space Opens in Lake Nona

Leviton expands opportunities for customers to experience how the latest innovative solutions in controls, lighting, electrical, and networking can transform a space

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading manufacturer of electrical, lighting, data networks, and energy management solutions that light, power, and connect everyday spaces, today announced the opening of its Leviton LIVE residential experience center in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, Fla. Created by retrofitting a true residential space, Leviton LIVE Lake Nona allows the company to better serve its customers in the region and beyond by offering an immersive experience that demonstrates how Leviton's innovative products can transform any home via private in-person or virtual tours.

The new Leviton LIVE Lake Nona customer experience center showcases simple, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solutions to help increase convenience and comfort at home. The space is strategically located within the heart of Lake Nona's Laureate Park neighborhood and adjacent to the WHIT , a Wellness Home built on Innovation and Technology. From the Wi-Fi-enabled Leviton Decora Smart lighting controls and motion-sensing light switches to USB charger outlets, EV chargers, and a smart load center, the Leviton offerings integrated into the home bring the company's latest technology to life. The new facility offers a unique and educational opportunity for builders and contractors to experience and better understand how the latest solutions, trends, and technologies can help them differentiate their businesses and better serve their customers.

"Our Leviton LIVE locations provide us with a unique opportunity to demonstrate our full capability of products and solutions in a real-life setting, and we're thrilled to bring this experience to contractors and builders through our new location in Lake Nona," said Leviton CEO and President Daryoush Larizadeh. "Being a part of the Lake Nona community, with its forward-looking spirit of innovation and wellness, provides the ideal backdrop to showcase how Leviton's connected solutions throughout the home can increase convenience and safety and improve day-to-day life."

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America, located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and well-being. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance.

"End-users, architects, builders, consultants, contractors, distributors, and other partners can leverage Leviton LIVE as an immersive platform to support their evolving business needs," said Randy Mortensen, SVP Global Sales & Marketing at Leviton. "The variety of commercial and residential settings demonstrates how Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces."

To schedule a visit and learn more about Leviton LIVE Lake Nona, please visit: Leviton.com/LIVE.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/leviton.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

SOURCE Leviton