Leviton Named 'Brand Used Most' in 2018 BUILDER Magazine Brand Use Study

This distinction is a part of BUILDER's annual, in-depth survey, sponsored by Hanley Wood, which reveals the manufacturers and products that best fit builders' current needs. Builders are asked to rate the products they are using in terms of quality, familiarity and opinion.

"It is an honor to again be recognized by builders as the brand they most prefer for lighting controls and switches," said Jay Sherman, Director of Marketing, Residential. "By understanding the needs and challenges of builders, we're able to deliver quality products for the homes they build, continuously creating satisfied customers."

Leviton offers a wide variety of innovative and reliable lighting controls that combine contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology. These include smart dimmers and switches, fan speed controls, occupancy sensors, timer switches and more. Leviton lighting controls provide precise, dependable control and complement any residential or commercial application, while offering the potential for significant energy savings.

Additional results from this year's 2018 study are available in BUILDER's April issue in print and online.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com/residential.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

