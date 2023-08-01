Leviton Releases Spanish Edition of 2023 Captain Code Program

News provided by

Leviton

01 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

New edition provides critical information about National Electrical Code® updates to Spanish speaking professionals

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Leviton today announced the ninth edition of its popular Captain Code Guide, which features changes and additions to the 2023 National Electrical Code (NEC®), is now available in a Spanish edition. This offering is in recognition of the growing number of installers for whom Spanish is their primary language. The 120-page booklet is available at no cost through participating distributors or online at Leviton.com/nec.

"Keeping up with the National Electrical Code is critical for all electrical professionals," said Thomas Degnan, contractor channel manager at Leviton. "Offering Captain Code in a Spanish language edition enables Spanish speaking professionals easy access to the latest Code updates including what changed, how it impacts their work, and what the appropriate product applications are for compliance."

Leviton launched the 2023 edition of Captain Code in January and hundreds of Leviton distributors are already displaying and offering the guide to their contractor customers. The Spanish language version of the guide is a necessary progression of this program as the company's Spanish-speaking customer base expands.

Leviton's Captain Code program provides electrical contractors and builders with accurate and timely code analysis and helps them navigate the changes and updates as they occur within each code cycle. The program is based on a partnership between Leviton, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and recognized code scholar James Stallcup.

"We know how busy electrical contractors are and Leviton's free Captain Code Guide helps to distill volumes of information into an easy to search and consume format," added Degnan.

To keep the content manageable, each code change is tagged by vertical/application. This user-friendly approach enables the reader to go right to the industry in which they work. For example, if a reader works in healthcare, they simply search "healthcare" and all appropriate code passages are presented.

With more than 80 code changes detailed from the 2023 NEC, Leviton's Captain Code Guide quickly conveys all main code requirements on topics like the expansion of arc-fault and surge protection and new allowances for 10-amp circuits.

To learn more about the Leviton Captain Code Program or to access the guide in Spanish, visit Leviton.com/nec.

About Leviton
Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485644/Lev_Logo_for_eta_release__003_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Leviton

Also from this source

Leviton lanza la edición en español del programa Captain Code 2023

Leviton LIVE Residential Space Opens in Lake Nona

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.