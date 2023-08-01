Leviton Releases Spanish Edition of 2023 Captain Code Program

New edition provides critical information about National Electrical Code® updates to Spanish speaking professionals

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Leviton today announced the ninth edition of its popular Captain Code Guide, which features changes and additions to the 2023 National Electrical Code (NEC®), is now available in a Spanish edition. This offering is in recognition of the growing number of installers for whom Spanish is their primary language. The 120-page booklet is available at no cost through participating distributors or online at Leviton.com/nec.

"Keeping up with the National Electrical Code is critical for all electrical professionals," said Thomas Degnan, contractor channel manager at Leviton. "Offering Captain Code in a Spanish language edition enables Spanish speaking professionals easy access to the latest Code updates including what changed, how it impacts their work, and what the appropriate product applications are for compliance."

Leviton launched the 2023 edition of Captain Code in January and hundreds of Leviton distributors are already displaying and offering the guide to their contractor customers. The Spanish language version of the guide is a necessary progression of this program as the company's Spanish-speaking customer base expands.

Leviton's Captain Code program provides electrical contractors and builders with accurate and timely code analysis and helps them navigate the changes and updates as they occur within each code cycle. The program is based on a partnership between Leviton, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and recognized code scholar James Stallcup.

"We know how busy electrical contractors are and Leviton's free Captain Code Guide helps to distill volumes of information into an easy to search and consume format," added Degnan.

To keep the content manageable, each code change is tagged by vertical/application. This user-friendly approach enables the reader to go right to the industry in which they work. For example, if a reader works in healthcare, they simply search "healthcare" and all appropriate code passages are presented.

With more than 80 code changes detailed from the 2023 NEC, Leviton's Captain Code Guide quickly conveys all main code requirements on topics like the expansion of arc-fault and surge protection and new allowances for 10-amp circuits.

To learn more about the Leviton Captain Code Program or to access the guide in Spanish, visit Leviton.com/nec.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

