Leviton to Showcase Global Copper and Fiber Cabling Systems and Products at BICSI Winter Conference and Cisco Live Amsterdam

Leviton

24 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

Both tradeshows will feature new global systems, product offerings, and sustainability initiatives

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today it will display its newly expanded family of MILLENNIUM™ global copper cabling systems and OPT-X™ global fiber cabling systems, in addition to several other new network infrastructure solutions, at the 2024 BICSI Winter Conference in Orlando, Florida, and Cisco Live in Amsterdam. Also, Leviton is proud to serve as the Official Cable Sponsor of Cisco Live Amsterdam, providing part of the network that makes this important industry event happen.

"We are excited to meet with customers, contractors and consultants from around the world," said Jim Frey, senior director of global marketing at Leviton Network Solutions. "We strive to be a valuable global partner for our customers. Regardless of the networking needs, we are providing our customers with the complete systems they require, while prioritizing performance and sustainability. We are also very excited to talk with our European customers at Cisco Live in Amsterdam about PRISM DCS, Leviton's most recent acquisition. We can now add 19-inch cabinets, hot and cold aisle containment solutions and security caging to our total offer in the European marketplace."

Leviton products and systems on display include:

MILLENNIUM Global Copper Systems. Leviton's family of global, end-to-end copper systems that offer guaranteed performance margins everywhere.

OPT-X Global Fiber Systems. Globally available fiber systems options, versatile to meet specific network demands, ensuring migration options for future bandwidth growth

OPT-X Fiber Array Cords with MTP ® PRO connectors. These assemblies help simplify data center network management, with the ability to make easy polarity and pin changes in the field.

SDX Molded Splice Modules and Shuttered Adapter Plates. Part of the OPT-X SDX Premises global fiber system, these new solutions include internal shuttered LC adapters for extra safety and dust protection, and integrated latching for easy one-hand installation and removal.

In addition to these product offerings, Leviton will feature details on its sustainability initiatives. These initiatives include new sustainable packaging options that speed deployment and reduce jobsite waste and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for green building projects.

Leviton invites attendees to stop by the booths at both the 2024 BICSI Conference, January 29-31 in Orlando (Booth 427) and Cisco Live, February 5-9 in Amsterdam (Booth D07). Also, attendees are invited to see Leviton's network experts presenting tech sessions at both events. See "Moving Beyond the 100-Meter Standard: Network Design as Links Get Longer" at BICSI Winter and "Bridging the Gap: Enabling 5G for the Wireless Future" at Cisco Live.

About Leviton Network Solutions
Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

SOURCE Leviton

