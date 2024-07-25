Leviton Unveils New Decora Smart Wi-Fi ELV/LED Phase-Selectable Dimmer with Premium Performance and Wide Fixture Compatibility

Designed for use with electronic low voltage (ELV) lighting, new dimmer adds smart control to a broad range of LED, CFL, Incandescent, and Halogen lighting

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the launch of the Decora Smart Wi-Fi ELV/LED Phase-Selectable Dimmer (D2ELV), an addition to the Decora Smart Wi-Fi portfolio of accessible smart devices. This versatile dimmer offers premium lighting control and performance for professional and consumer applications at a cost-effective price. The new Decora Smart offering works with My Leviton, Matter, and popular smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and Apple Home.

Designed for seamless integration with a wide range of lighting types including ELV, LED, CFL, incandescent, and halogen, the new Decora Smart dimmer is the ultimate out-of-the-box solution for smart control of undercabinet, toe-kick, track, recessed, accent, or tape lighting.

Designed for seamless integration with a wide range of lighting types including ELV, LED, CFL, incandescent, and halogen, the new Decora Smart dimmer is the ultimate out-of-the-box solution for smart control of undercabinet, toe-kick, track, recessed, accent, or tape lighting and is ideal for adding a sophisticated ambiance to any home. Homeowners and contractors can choose between forward or reverse phase dimming modes for broad compatibility and smooth dimming performance with LED lighting. They can also easily fine-tune settings with thoughtful features such as dimming range options and fade rates to gradually turn lighting on and off via the My Leviton app or directly at the device, providing optimal performance across a diverse range of lighting load types.

"As homeowners and professionals continue to seek capable, customizable, smart solutions, our new Matter-enabled Decora Smart ELV/LED dimmer delivers a high-quality dimming experience for while maintaining premium performance," said James Shurte, senior product manager of smart home for Leviton. "Adding to the award-winning Decora Smart portfolio, Leviton's newest dimmer elevates any home with seamless smart lighting control across a wide range of applications."

The Most Connected

The Decora Smart ELV/LED Dimmer is the most connected ELV dimmer on the market, working with My Leviton, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings, Matter, and more. The My Leviton app can control Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices, Smart GFCI Outlets, EV Series Charging Stations, and Leviton Load Center Smart Breakers, letting them monitor, automate, manage, and control their connected lighting, vehicle charging and energy usage.

Ultimate Convenience and Customization

Decora Smart personalizes the lighting experience with customizable fade rates, preset light levels, and settings to fine-tune performance and prevent flickering. The app also offers features like automatic softer lighting at night or auto-shutoff to ensure lights are never left on unintentionally. Homeowners can also enjoy effortless three-way control by pairing a wire-free Anywhere Companion Dimmer (DAWDC) or a hard-wired Companion Dimmer (DD00R).

The new D2ELV dimmer is widely available now through electrical distribution warehouses and Amazon.com and will be available at HomeDepot.com.

For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton builds what's next to light, power, and connect everyday spaces to meet the needs of its residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From controls, to lighting, to electrical, to networking, Leviton's relentless innovation for more than a century enables our customers' lives to be easier, safer, more efficient, productive and sustainable. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees, and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information,visit

http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/leviton.

SOURCE Leviton