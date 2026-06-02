Levoit Launches New VortexIQ® Vacuum Series with NeoSight™ Dust Detection for Visible Cleaning Confidence

New VortexIQ® and VortexIQ® Pro cordless stick vacuums introduce NeoSight™ Dust Detection to expose hidden debris, extending Levoit's proof-based cleaning approach from air to floors

TUSTIN, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a leading home wellness brand, today introduced the VortexIQ and VortexIQ Pro, two new lightweight cordless stick vacuums designed to improve everyday cleaning performance. Combining strong suction, advanced HEPA filtration and NeoSight™ — Levoit's next-generation LED illumination system — the new lineup delivers effective cleaning across floors and surfaces. The VortexIQ, priced at $199.99, is available on Levoit.com and Amazon, and the VortexIQ Pro, priced at $299.99, is available on Levoit.com, Amazon and Target.

Levoit VortexIQ® Pro cordless stick vacuum

Both VortexIQ models include the following core features:

NeoSight Dust Detection Technology: A wide, 150-degree green LED that casts a low-angle light across the floor to illuminate dust, pet hair and debris that would otherwise go unnoticed — highlighting dust up to 12x larger* compared to standard lighting.

A wide, 150-degree green LED that casts a low-angle light across the floor to illuminate dust, pet hair and debris that would otherwise go unnoticed — highlighting dust up to 12x larger* compared to standard lighting. High-Frequency Cleaning Power: At 12,000** sweeps per minute, the motorized brush lifts and separates stubborn dirt from floors and crevices for efficient, single-pass cleaning.

At 12,000** sweeps per minute, the motorized brush lifts and separates stubborn dirt from floors and crevices for efficient, single-pass cleaning. 5-Stage HEPA Filtration: Captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns — including pet dander, pollen and allergens — trapping what's collected inside the vacuum rather than releasing back into the air.

Captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns — including pet dander, pollen and allergens — trapping what's collected inside the vacuum rather than releasing back into the air. Third-Generation Anti-Tangle TripleStrike Technology™: Levoit's brush design uses silicone blades to guide hair directly into the dust bin rather than around the brush roll, keeping the roller brush 99% tangle-free † for a low-maintenance clean.

Levoit's brush design uses silicone blades to guide hair directly into the dust bin rather than around the brush roll, keeping the roller brush 99% tangle-free for a low-maintenance clean. 180-Degree Lie-Flat Design: The vacuum head lies fully flat to reach dust and debris under furniture, beds and low-clearance spaces. The vacuum can also stand upright on its own when not in use.

VortexIQ and VortexIQ Pro: Reliable Performance for Every Household

The VortexIQ is designed for households seeking thorough everyday cleaning, delivering strong performance paired with NeoSight for visible cleaning confidence.

The VortexIQ Pro is built for larger homes and heavier cleaning demands, delivering increased suction, longer runtime and an onboard LED display that shows remaining battery life in real-time.



VortexIQ VortexIQ Pro Motor Power 210W 285W Suction Power (Air Watts) 80AW 110AW Runtime: ECO Mode with Vacuum Head Up to 30 minutes Up to 40 minutes Runtime: ECO Mode with Crevice Tool Up to 50 minutes Up to 60 minutes Weight 3.2 pounds 3.5 pounds Dust Bin Capacity 0.85 liters 0.85 liters

"Clean shouldn't be guesswork," said Charlie Park, Vice President of Research, Design & Development at VeSync. "At Levoit, our smart air purifiers help people understand what's in their air and feel confident in the results. VortexIQ brings that approach to floors. NeoSight illumination reveals dust and debris people often miss, so cleaning becomes something you can see and verify."

The press kit can be found HERE.

*Including shadow length

**2,000 RPM × 6 strips (4 rubber & fabric strips + 2 bristle strips)

†Tested by VeSync lab

About Levoit

Levoit elevates home wellness. From the air you breathe to the ground you walk on, we design smart humidifiers, air purifiers, vacuums and fans that transform your home into a space of ease and comfort. Our VeSync app gives you full control of your home base, enabling you to monitor air quality, adjust humidity and set timers and schedules with the tap of a screen. As part of the VeSync family of brands, Levoit continues our company's mission to build the home of the future. Learn more at Levoit.com and follow Levoit on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

About VeSync

Headquartered in Tustin, Calif., VeSync is a leading global smart home technology company empowering everyday wellness through innovative technology and thoughtful design. The company designs and delivers consumer appliances and wellness products that simplify routines and support better living under its family of brands: Levoit, Cosori and Etekcity, all integrated through the VeSync app for seamless smart living. VeSync holds more than 125 patents worldwide, and its award-winning products lead in their categories. VeSync develops smart, connected solutions that enhance everyday life for millions of households across North America, Europe and Asia. Vesync.com.

SOURCE Vesync Co., Ltd