Levrx Brings Clarity to the Specialty Medication Journey

TROY, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty medication experience often feels confusing and fragmented, with little clarity into where a prescription is or what is happening. This uncertainty stems from a complex system where specialty medications are routed through specialty pharmacies and savings solutions selected by employers, PBMs, and health plans.

Levrx® is addressing this gap with the new Specialty Marketplace Lever.

The Levrx platform serves as the experience layer across a client's pharmacy benefit strategy. The Specialty Marketplace Lever is not another point solution and does not replace specialty pharmacies or clinical programs. Instead, it is embedded within the Levrx platform, reflecting a client's chosen vendors and workflows while giving members access to specialty information alongside their broader pharmacy benefit details.

As specialty strategies become more dynamic, prescriptions often move between prescribers, specialty pharmacies, and additional programs operating in parallel. Without a centralized view, members are left navigating multiple touchpoints without clear guidance. Even short gaps in information can create frustration and uncertainty, particularly when medications are high cost or clinically critical.

The Specialty Marketplace Lever brings structure to that experience by centralizing specialty visibility within the Levrx platform. Members can see which pharmacy is managing their medication, where their prescription stands, and what steps come next. When multiple vendors or programs are part of the strategy, they are reflected together within a single, guided journey rather than as disconnected touchpoints.

At the same time, the experience remains configurable based on client strategy and down to the plan level. Specialty pharmacy relationships and additional programs can be structured according to each sponsor's design, recognizing that not every group within a book of business requires the same solution.

Specialty Marketplace within the Levrx platform becomes an added lever within an already best in class pharmacy navigation and engagement platform, giving members one place to go for their pharmacy benefit and related solutions while preserving strategic flexibility for sponsors.

By reducing uncertainty and unnecessary outreach, Specialty Marketplace lowers frustration, supports operational efficiency, and builds trust during some of the most sensitive moments in the pharmacy journey.

About Levrx: Levrx is a healthcare technology company that serves as the pharmacy navigation and engagement hub for members, employers, health plans, and PBMs. Its digital platform brings structure, transparency, and coordination to complex pharmacy experiences, helping members understand what is happening and what to expect while delivering measurable value across the pharmacy ecosystem. Learn more at www.levrx.com.

Media Contact:

Natalia Robinson

[email protected]

518.629.1440

SOURCE Levrx Technology