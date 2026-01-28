Levrx Expands Pharmacy Transparency with New Pre-Login Experience

TROY, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members should not have to wait until their new pharmacy plan is effective to understand how it will impact them. Yet for most people, access to meaningful information still comes too late.

Levrx focuses relentlessly on the member journey. Today, the company announces its new Pre-Login Experience, extending Levrx's best in class pharmacy navigation to members before they have a login. This new experience empowers prospective and newly eligible members to explore meaningful plan information earlier, creating a clearer and more informed path into their new plan.

Without requiring a login, members can select their plan and review coverage and utilization requirements for their medications, see if their pharmacy is in network, and access plan specific resources.

Fully branded to each client, Pre-Login mirrors the structure members see once their benefits go live. It allows members to explore their plan in advance, so when they later log in, they encounter the same intuitive foundation, expanded with real time pricing, personalized savings opportunities, and plan specific insights.

Early access to plan information matters because pharmacy benefits are changing more frequently and with greater financial impact. PBM and pharmacy vendor transitions drive shifts in formularies, networks, and coverage rules, often leaving members unsure how changes will affect their medications and costs. Without early access to clear information, members are left reacting instead of preparing.

Members often reach the pharmacy counter unsure of what to expect. That uncertainty leads to delayed or abandoned prescriptions, difficulty understanding affordability, and increased reliance on support teams. Employers and health plans feel the impact through higher call volumes, complaints, and avoidable disruption driven by confusion rather than care.

Pre-Login delivers clarity earlier and maintains a consistent experience. It supports informed decisions, reduces friction across stakeholders, and accelerates engagement for clients launching during open enrollment, helping ease coverage and financial transitions.

About Levrx: Levrx is a healthcare technology company that serves as the pharmacy navigation and engagement hub for members and benefit sponsors. Its digital platform unifies fragmented pharmacy benefits, programs, and vendors into a single experience that helps members understand coverage, identify savings opportunities, and make confident medication decisions, while delivering measurable value for sponsors. Learn more at www.levrx.com.

