Levy Konigsberg Attorneys Jerome Block and Madeleine Skaller have filed lawsuits on behalf of twelve men and women who were sexually abused by adult staff members when they were confined as children at Northwestern Academy, a juvenile detention facility in Coal Township, Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levy Konigsberg has filed a lawsuit on behalf of twelve survivors of sexual abuse against Merakey USA, which operated Northwestern Academy, a juvenile detention center in Coal Township, Pennsylvania alleging that Merakey failed to protect children from rampant sexual abuse perpetrated by adult employees at Northwestern Academy. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of twelve men and women who were abused as children at Northwestern Academy, is the latest in a string of juvenile detention abuse lawsuits spearheaded by Levy Konigsberg.

Despite the widespread and well-known sexual abuse of children at Northwestern Academy, little has been done to protect these children or to punish their abusers. It is this pattern of negligence on the part of Northwestern Academy that has prompted the filing of this lawsuit. The shocking negligence in Northwestern Academy's failure to stop the sexual abuse of children at the facility is detailed in the complaint that was filed this week. 

In announcing today's lawsuit, Levy Konigsberg Partner Jerome Block stated:

"Our clients were sentenced to Northwestern Academy when they were children in need of help, support, and understanding. Instead, they were sexually violated by the very adult staff members whose job it was to keep them safe. When juvenile facilities enable the sexual abuse of children, they must be held to account along with the predatory abusers. It is not enough that Northwestern Academy was closed in 2016; these lawsuits brought by courageous survivors seek full accountability and justice for the many years of rampant and systematic sexual abuse inflicted on children at this facility."

Levy Konigsberg has filed hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse nationwide and is at the forefront of litigation in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, and other states.

Levy Konigsberg represents hundreds of survivors of child sexual abuse at Pennsylvania's juvenile detention facilities and plans to continue fighting tirelessly on their behalf.

