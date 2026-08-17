Lewie Expands Luxury Hospitality Program, Bringing Modern Smile Care to Hotels and Spas Across the U.S.

Dentist-founded oral health and beauty brand introduces a new approach to sustainable, on-the-go smile care while expanding its presence across luxury hospitality

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewie, the dentist-founded oral health and beauty brand redefining the way consumers care for their smiles on the go, today announced the continued expansion of its hospitality program, with its patented Floss Discs now featured across a growing portfolio of luxury hotels and hospitality destinations in the United States.

Lewie Flossing Disc

Lewie Floss Discs are designed to give hotel guests an elevated way to care for their smiles after a meal, before a meeting, or while traveling—without relying on the traditional plastic floss pick. Each individually used disc provides the convenience of a floss pick in a compact, design-forward format that can be placed in guest rooms, at hotel front desks, or incorporated into other guest experiences.

The company's hospitality presence currently includes The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Hotel ZaZa Austin, Hotel Emma in San Antonio, The Swexan in Dallas, Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, where Lewie has seen continued reorders for in-room guest use.

"Hotels have done a great job elevating almost every part of the guest experience—from bath products and bedding to wellness and minibar offerings—but oral care has largely remained an afterthought," said Dr. Amanda Lewis, founder of Lewie and a practicing dentist for two decades. "We saw an opportunity to rethink what smile care could look like when you're traveling. People want convenience, but they also don't want another piece of single-use plastic. And frankly, no one wants to reuse a floss pick. Our Floss Discs were designed to solve that problem."

A New Category of Guest Amenity

Traditional hotel dental amenities are typically designed around basic necessity. Lewie approaches oral care differently, positioning smile care within the broader beauty, wellness and self-care experience.

The company's Floss Discs are made for moments when consumers are away from home and want an easy way to maintain their smile. Their compact format makes them particularly well suited to hospitality, where a small, useful amenity can become part of the guest experience long after checkout.

Lewie also offers customized Floss Discs and hospitality packaging, allowing hotels, resorts, spas and other partners to create branded or property-specific guest amenities.

"Oral health belongs in the wellness conversation," said Lewis. "We don't believe guests should have to choose between something functional and something beautiful. We want the experience of caring for your smile to feel as considered as every other part of a luxury stay."

Expanding Beyond the Hotel Room

Lewie's hospitality strategy extends beyond traditional in-room amenities. The company's Restore Ritual, a new nighttime oral wellness ritual, is designed to bring elevated smile care into spa and wellness environments, creating opportunities for hospitality partners to incorporate oral care into the broader guest journey.

Looking ahead, Lewie plans to expand its hospitality offering with additional microbiome-conscious smile care, including a planned microbiome-friendly Smile Serum and hospitality kit, giving hotels and spas additional ways to incorporate modern oral wellness into guest experiences.

To accelerate growth across hospitality, spa and wellness, Lewie has also partnered with Brand Uncover, a beauty and wellness growth platform that connects emerging brands with a network of retail, spa and hospitality buyers.

"Hospitality has become an important proving ground for Lewie because it allows us to put our products directly into the hands of consumers in the moments they are most relevant," said Lewis. "Our goal now is to make Lewie accessible to more travelers, more hotels and more wellness destinations. Brand Uncover gives us the opportunity to build those relationships strategically."

As Lewie expands its hospitality program, the company is actively seeking additional hotel, resort, spa and strategic distribution partners interested in bringing elevated oral care to their guests.

About Lewie

Founded by dentist Dr. Amanda Lewis, Lewie is a modern oral health and beauty brand created to bring smile care into the broader world of beauty, wellness and everyday life. Lewie's patented Floss Discs offer a portable alternative to traditional floss picks, while its growing collection of design-forward oral care products is designed for people who want to feel confident, healthy and ready for every moment. Lewie products are available online, through select retail partners and at a growing number of luxury hospitality properties nationwide.

For more information, visit mylewie.com.

SOURCE Lewie, Inc.