Lewis A. Steverson Joins BMC Board of Directors to Support the Autonomous Digital Enterprise Journey

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced the appointment of Lewis A. Steverson to its board of directors, effective July 22, 2022. As an independent director, Steverson brings legal, administrative, and corporate operations expertise to the distinguished group. He currently serves as executive vice president and chief legal and administrative officer at Corning Incorporated.

Lewis Steverson, Independent Director, BMC Software

Steverson takes the place of Nate Taylor, co-head of US Private Equity at KKR. Taylor, who has served on the board for three years, returns full-time to his KKR duties.

"I am incredibly grateful to Nate and to KKR for the support and partnership with BMC over the years. As Nate returns to his KKR duties, Lewis joins our board with expertise from globally recognized brands," said Ayman Sayed, president and chief executive officer, BMC. "His experience and perspectives from different industries, as well as his business savvy will be a great complement to our board of directors. I am truly honored to welcome a director of Lewis' caliber to the group to advise and work with us on our own Autonomous Enterprise Journey."

"BMC continues to grow and deliver innovations that support global industry and economic growth," said Steverson. "It's an exciting time for the company and I look forward to working with this accomplished board and talented executive team to continue to serve BMC customers' transformation needs."

Steverson is the executive vice president and chief legal and administrative officer at Corning Incorporated. He currently manages all legal matters for Corning, advising the company's CEO, Board of Directors, and Senior Leadership Team on all legal issues. In addition to Corning's Law Department, Steverson manages Corning's Office of the CEO, Corporate Functions Review, Aircraft Operations, Global Health Services, Global Security, Workplace Services, Office of Racial Equality and Social Unity (ORESU), Community Engagement, Corning Enterprises, and Department of Archives and Records Management. Before joining Corning in 2013, Steverson served as senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (formerly known as Motorola Inc.), holding a number of leadership roles in his 18 years there. Before joining Motorola, he practiced at the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

Steverson is a member of the Colorado, Illinois, and New York State Bar Associations. He also serves as a director on the boards for the Hemlock Semiconductor Group, LLC, Siena College, and the Big Shoulders Fund. In addition, he is a member of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries and the Economic Clubs of Chicago and New York.

Steverson earned a bachelor's degree in English from Siena College and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

