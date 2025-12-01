Lewis Barbecue Fires Up Atlanta with World's First Rooftop Smokehouse Opening Dec. 8

2025 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand winner brings legendary Central Texas-style barbecue to

Ansley Mall, Calls for #LewisBBQFan nominations to win VIP treatment

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, 2025, Lewis Barbecue, one of the nation's most celebrated smokehouses, is bringing sinfully delicious flavors to a city that holds barbecue sacred. Lewis will fire up its newest location on the Atlanta BeltLine's Northeast Trail at Ansley Mall, owned by Selig Enterprises (1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 - Unit 406). Guests can expect what critics have called "life-changing 'cue," served with honky-tonk tunes, ice-cold drinks, and laid-back Texas-style hospitality.

A grand opening and "rib pull" ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 8, 2025. Ansley Mall's new BeltLine pedestrian bridge, opening Dec. 1, creates a "bridge to barbecue" and directly connects the Northeast Trail to Lewis Barbecue Atlanta. This event is free and open to the public.

For nearly a decade, Lewis Barbecue has built a cult following for its award-winning USDA Prime beef brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, and "Texas hot guts" sausage, all smoked low and slow over Texas oak in pits custom-designed by founder and pitmaster John Lewis himself. Lewis' signature sides include Hatch green chile corn pudding, beef tallow fries, mac and cheese, and collard greens, and for dessert, a selection of scratch-made icebox pies.

"We smoke our meats for 18 hours in our custom-built pits because we believe barbecue is all about patience. But, Atlanta, you've waited long enough to indulge—it's salvation time," said Lewis, who searched for years for the perfect spot in one of the country's top food cities. "We cannot wait to share our authentic Central-Texas approach to barbecue right in the heart of ATL."

A grand opening and "rib pull" ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 8, 2025. Ansley Mall's new BeltLine pedestrian bridge, opening Dec. 1, creates a "bridge to barbecue" and directly connects the Northeast Trail to Lewis Barbecue Atlanta.

The Atlanta opening comes just weeks after Lewis Barbecue earned a MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand distinction, recognizing the restaurant for its superior quality and great value, validating its laid-back, approachable vibe that welcomes all ages and party sizes.

A destination for smoky flavors, music, and community, the new 8,000+ square-foot restaurant with a 1,600+ square-foot open-air rooftop smokehouse that overlooks the BeltLine also features:

Lewis's signature service line, where guests watch barbecue experts slice their custom orders and get a free taste of the famous brisket upon arriving at the counter

An outdoor walk-up window to order right at the foot of the new BeltLine bridge

Expansive indoor dining and outdoor courtyard dining to accommodate more than 200 guests

A dedicated bar with craft cocktails and local beers

A private event space overlooking the BeltLine

Service seven days a week; hours of operation are Sunday–Monday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m., and Tuesday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

#LEWISBBQFAN CONTEST

To celebrate smoke, spice, and authentic Central Texas barbecue vibes, Lewis Barbecue has teamed up with barbecue aficionado Kevin Kelly to invite his followers to nominate a barbecue lover who deserves to be the very first customer served at Lewis Barbecue Atlanta. The winner, perhaps a community hero, barbecue superfan, or local legend, will join the Lewis team for the opening ceremony, be served the first tray overflowing with Lewis' signature meats and sides, receive a $200 Lewis Barbecue gift card along with merchandise, and enjoy a VIP experience with Kelly and Lewis. Visit @lewisbarbecue and @kevinsbbqjoints on social media for contest details and entry information.

About Lewis Barbecue: Lewis Barbecue, with locations in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, and Atlanta, is the brainchild of renowned pitmaster John Lewis. Known for bringing the bold flavors of Central Texas-style barbecue to the Southeast, Lewis Barbecue has earned national acclaim for its perfectly smoked brisket, house-made sausages, and vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. Since opening its flagship location in Charleston in 2016 and expanding to Greenville in 2023, Lewis Barbecue has remained dedicated to quality, tradition, and hospitality, serving up expertly crafted meats, scratch-made sides, and craft cocktails in an inviting setting that celebrates the art of barbecue. Lewis also owns and operates Rancho Lewis in Charleston. Visit www.lewisbarbecue.com and @lewisbarbecue on social media for more information.

