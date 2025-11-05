Lewis Barbecue to Open in Salvage Yard at Raleigh Iron Works Next Year

MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand Award winning Texas-Style barbecue concept expands to North Carolina

Lewis Barbecue, the acclaimed Texas-style barbecue restaurant known for its legendary brisket and smokehouse craft, will bring its celebrated menu and signature hospitality to the heart of the Raleigh Iron Works district at Salvage Yard. Founded by pitmaster John Lewis, the concept has earned national recognition and recently earned a coveted Bib Gourmand Award from the MICHELIN Guide for its commitment to quality, flavor, and authenticity. At Salvage Yard, the highly anticipated adaptive reuse project from Grubb Ventures, Lewis Barbecue will occupy 8,276 SF and will feature a 1,625 SF commercial smokehouse offering guests its iconic slow-smoked meats and classic Southern side dishes.

Founded by pitmaster John Lewis, the concept has earned national recognition and recently earned a coveted Bib Gourmand Award from the MICHELIN Guide for its commitment to quality, flavor, and authenticity. At Salvage Yard, the highly anticipated adaptive reuse project from Grubb Ventures, Lewis Barbecue will occupy 8,276 SF and will feature a 1,625 SF commercial smokehouse on the exterior of the property, allowing the concept to offer guests its iconic slow-smoked meats and classic Southern sides that have made it a destination in Charleston and Greenville and soon in Atlanta, while embracing the vibrant, industrial character of the district.

"We are honored to bring our authentic Central Texas-style barbecue to Raleigh and join such a vibrant community at Salvage Yard," said John Lewis, founder and pitmaster of Lewis Barbecue. " A truly special space, Salvage Yard reflects our love for craftsmanship and connection to the community, and we look forward to serving up great food and fun times."

The addition of Lewis Barbecue strengthens Salvage Yard and Raleigh Iron Work's growing reputation as a regional hub for food, music, fitness, and social experiences. The project's dynamic mix of tenants highlights its mission to create a space where local culture and regional and national concepts intersect.

"The arrival of Lewis Barbecue at Salvage Yard reinforces our vision for this district as Raleigh's next great destination for food and entertainment as we continue to grow an impressive tenant roster," said Wendy Nabors, director of commercial leasing, Grubb Ventures. "Lewis Barbecue brings an unmatched level of culinary credibility and character to the lineup, we couldn't be more excited to welcome them."

Lewis Barbecue will join NOCO Brewery from the Bond Brothers, Triangle Rock Club, Cannonball Music Hall, Peach Lab, Mami Nora's and Tilden's Car Care in the Salvage Yard lineup.

Visit raleighironworks.com to explore the full roster of tenants within the Raleigh Iron Works District, and follow @raleighironworks on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming announcements, events, and openings.

About Salvage Yard

Part of Grubb Ventures' Raleigh Iron Works development, Salvage Yard consists of three comprehensively reimagined warehouses totaling 100,000 square feet. Features of this adaptive reuse project, including open-air entries, exposed trusses, and expansive landscaped outdoor areas, create the ideal environment for a vibrant retail, dining, and entertainment destination. Tenants include Triangle Rock Club's Raleigh Campus, Bond Brothers newest concept, NOCO, Cannonball Music Hall, Tilden's Car Care and lower body fitness studio, Peach Lab.

About Lewis Barbecue

Founded by pitmaster John Lewis, Lewis Barbecue brings authentic Texas-style barbecue to the Carolinas with locations in Charleston and Greenville, SC as well as Atlanta for a December 2025 opening. Known for its legendary brisket, housemade sausage, and signature smokers designed and welded by Lewis himself, the restaurant has earned national acclaim from Southern Living, Garden & Gun, and Condé Nast Traveler. With a cult following built on craftsmanship, early mornings at the pit, and a dedication to perfecting every cut, Lewis Barbecue continues to celebrate the art and spirit of true Texas barbecue—now coming soon to Raleigh's Salvage Yard.

About Grubb Ventures

Founded in 2002 by Gordon Grubb, Grubb Ventures focuses on the development and repurpose of infill locations in the Research Triangle Region of North Carolina. With a 30-year track record and a mission to "rethink, rebuild, and renew," Grubb Ventures capitalizes on the potential for improved land uses and density closer to the city's core, as opposed to the sprawling development in the suburbs. Using in-depth local knowledge and contacts, the company has acquired, developed, or repositioned, a substantial portfolio of properties around the Raleigh MSA, with a total value over $1 Billion. For more information, visit www.grubbventures.com.

