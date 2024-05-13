LEX FERENDA LITIGATION FUNDING LLC ANNOUNCES PROMOTION; NEW APPOINTMENT

NEW YORK and DENVER, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Ferenda Litigation Funding LLC "LF2" is pleased to announce the following promotion and appointment: Andrew Kelley is now LF2's Deputy Chief Investment Officer; Andrew Bourhill joins LF2 as Associate Director, Investments. Kelley previously served as Managing Director, Underwriting and Risk. Bourhill, who was an intern at the company while completing his MBA at Columbia Business School, graduated this month and now joins on a full-time basis.

"LF2 has been working on its first investment fund, committing it to litigation assets around the US. It has always been our plan to increase our commitments to Andrew and Andrew, and we are pleased that the business is in a place that we are able to do that," said Chris Baildon, LF2's Chief Operating Officer.

PROMOTION

Kelley, who now serves as the Company's Deputy Chief Investment Officer, is a key part of the management team and works carefully with the co-founders and advisory board to understand risk and manage investments.

"I am excited to expand my role at LF2 and look forward to continuing to help our clients and their counsel successfully navigate the dispute resolution process without having to worry about how to pay for their representation," said Kelley. "As a former outside counsel and in-house lawyer, I understand the complex business and legal dynamics of successfully funding, prosecuting, and resolving disputes."

Prior to joining LF2 in early 2023, Kelley was Associate General Counsel and head of commercial litigation at Fortune 500 company, DaVita Inc.. He has also served as General Counsel to a private equity firm headquartered in Colorado and as outside counsel at two different international law firms in Colorado. Kelley received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.A. from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is actively licensed to practice law in Colorado.

APPOINTMENT

Bourhill joins as Associate Director, Investments, and will be primarily responsible for creating, developing, and maintaining business relationships with law firms and litigants to ensure that LF2's commercial activity continues to expand while its clients receive best-in-class service.

"I am looking forward to joining the LF2 team and applying my unique perspective in a dynamic industry with such high growth potential," said Bourhill. "As a former litigator and finance professional, I'm excited to enhance outcomes for both our clients and investors while being able to promote access to high quality legal representation."

Prior to obtaining his MBA, Bourhill was an associate attorney at a premier defense law firm in Manhattan specializing in commercial litigation. Bourhill received his J.D. from the Cardozo School of Law, and his B.A. from Emory University. He is actively licensed to practice law in New York.

"I am humbled to have Kelley and Bourhill take expanded roles at LF2 and believe that their increased fidelity with our clients and investors will make our business stronger," said Michael German, Chief Investment Officer at LF2. "We are continuing to expand in the litigation finance space and are excited about the future, particularly with Andrew and Andrew playing strategic roles within the business," German said.

ABOUT LEX FERENDA LITIGATION FUNDING

LF2 is a commercial litigation finance company anchored by institutional capital. LF2 is structured with the objective of meeting the highest standards in investment process management, quality control, risk management, and compliance. For further information about LF2, please visit: www.lf-2.com.

SOURCE Lex Ferenda Litigation Funding