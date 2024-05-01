Lex Machina Achieves Coverage of 100 Enhanced State Courts

Lex Machina's newest state court releases in New York and Oklahoma expands its enhanced coverage to 100 state courts, providing unparalleled insights into a total of 5.5 million state court cases

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, recently released additional state courts to its platform and now provides Legal Analytics for Suffolk County Supreme Court and Westchester County Supreme Court (the "New York Courts") and Oklahoma County District Court (the "Oklahoma Court"). With the addition of these courts, Lex Machina reached a momentous milestone of expanding its enhanced coverage of state courts to 100 courts.

Lex Machina's enhanced state court Legal Analytics give practitioners essential insights on judges, courts, law firms, individual attorneys, and parties in key venues across the United States.

Notable features of this enhanced coverage include filters for trial rulings, trial resolutions, and trial damages, and the ability to quickly drill down to relevant data sets using an extensive collection of filters for case types and documents. Additionally, litigators can use our recently enhanced cross-court filters to conduct state-wide searches and get new quantified, multi-court analytics on judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties. Legal professionals can leverage these unique parameters to further derive insights and benefit from the Legal Analytics.

The New York Courts add over 240,000 civil cases while the Oklahoma Court serves Oklahoma City and adds over 140,000 civil cases, bringing our total state court cases to over 5.5 million civil cases. With these new enhanced courts, Lex Machina now provides enhanced Legal Analytics coverage of 62% of the population of New York and 59% of the population of Oklahoma.

"We know how important it is for the legal community to be able to gain insights into specific state courts, given the bulk of litigation that takes place in those state court venues," said Chuan Qin, product manager at Lex Machina and lead on the New York and Oklahoma state court modules. "That's why we're especially proud that our ever-expanding enhanced coverage of state courts has reached a milestone of one hundred courts. Adding these enhanced state courts in New York and Oklahoma brings our coverage to the majority of the population in each state, and it provides our customers with crucial insights in these venues."

With the new New York and Oklahoma court modules, our research uncovered the following data trends for all of the cases filed in these courts between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2023:

The total damages awarded at trial for medical malpractice cases in Suffolk County and Westchester County Supreme Courts, excluding attorney's fees, was $14.7 million .

and Westchester County Supreme Courts, excluding attorney's fees, was . The judge with the highest number of Commercial Division cases in Westchester County Supreme Court was Judge Gretchen M Walsh (currently at 433 cases).

The number of cases filed in 2023 in Oklahoma County District Court was 18,999.

District Court was 18,999. The median time to trial (currently at 242 cases) in Suffolk County Supreme Court was 1,467 days.

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive artificial intelligence with attorney review to analyze state court documents, Lex Machina is providing a unique solution to a significant technical challenge. In the absence of a unified system for state courts, Lex Machina does the difficult work of understanding the individual docketing practice of each state court system, and creates accurate analytics that reflect the unique aspects of the individual courts. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about judges, law firms, individual attorneys, and parties in state courts. Lex Machina ensures the state court data and analytics are up to date by maintaining technology that continuously captures and enhances raw data from the state courts.

State court expansion remains a top priority at Lex Machina. We are adding modules on a court-by-court basis, with an emphasis on strict data quality and integrity. That includes downloading millions of state court documents to ensure that practitioners have access to the most complete, comprehensive, and accurate analytics available.

These state courts join the other state court modules already available on Lex Machina, comprising a current total of 100 enhanced state courts, along with over 1,200 additional state courts provided via our Litigation Footprint feature. The addition of the New York and Oklahoma court modules adds over 380,000 civil court cases filed since January 2016 to Lex Machina's state court database, bringing our total number of state court cases to over 5.5 million. We are proud of this key achievement in our state court journey.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 22 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to anticipate the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named Winner of the "Media Excellence Award" for Analytics/Big Data 2024, "Great Places to Work 2023-2024", one of "Legal Tech's Most Promising Solution Providers" (CIO Review Awards 2022), "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), and Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

