Lex Machina Releases 2024 Class Action Litigation Report

Case filings for consumer protection, employment and other types of class action litigation rebounded

in 2023 after lower numbers in prior years

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today releases its annual Class Action Litigation Report. The report examines class action litigation trends in federal district and appellate courts. Focusing on the three-year period from 2021 to 2023, it surveys emerging trends in case filings, venues, judges, law firms, parties, timing metrics, case resolutions, and damages. The report often focuses on different sets of data, e.g., filtering cases in order to provide analytics on general class action cases, civil rights class action cases, consumer protection class action cases, employment class action cases, and class action appellate cases.

Lex Machina's 2024 Class Action Litigation Report Highlights

"Our coverage of class action litigation is one of our recent expansions, and we are proud of the complex set of data and analytics that enables practitioners to gain valuable insights by filtering by practice area, class size, and damages, among other parameters," said Laura Hopkins, Lex Machina's class action legal data expert and editor of the report. "In this report, we share some high-level highlights from this powerful dataset to reveal some interesting litigation trends, including the recent uptick in several sets of class action cases in 2023. The outcome analytics in this report also demonstrate the high amount of damages and attorneys' fees awarded in this practice area."

Findings from the report include:

In 2023, 9,705 class action cases were filed in federal district courts.

In the three-year period from 2021 to 2023, the highest number of class action cases was filed in the Southern District of New York , while Judge Broderick from the Southern District of New York was the most active judge for class action cases.

, while Judge Broderick from the Southern District of was the most active judge for class action cases. All of the most active plaintiffs were individuals, while the most active defendants included a mix of financial, retail, automotive, and tech corporations.

In the three-year period from 2021 to 2023, Stein Saks was the most active law firm representing plaintiffs in class action cases, while Dentons represented defendants in the highest number of class action cases.

For class action cases that were appealed to a federal appellate court and terminated from 2021 to 2023 with a decision on the merits of the appeal, 33% were ultimately reversed.

$30.4 billion in total damages were awarded as Approved Class Action Settlements from 2021 to 2023.

Lex Machina's reports and software enable practitioners to devise data-driven litigation strategies. The metrics in this report can help readers decide who to pursue as clients, whether to file a particular motion, or when to settle (and for how much). This research supplements traditional legal research and anecdotal data for a competitive edge in court.

