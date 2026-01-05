LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Lexar celebrates its 30th anniversary, the brand reflects on three decades of innovation, engineering excellence, and trusted performance. Since 1996, Lexar has evolved from a pioneer in memory card standards into a global brand shaping the workflows of creators, gamers, professionals, and next-generation smart devices.

Building on this foundation, Lexar enters 2026 with a clear focus: continuing to meet evolving user needs while preparing for a future shaped by AI-driven creation, mobility, and real-time data.

Lexar Enters Its Next Era: 30 Years of Innovation, New AI Storage Vision, and a Global Partnership with the Argentina National Football Team

Value Leadership — 30 Years of Innovation, Reliability & User-Centric Product Design

Over the past 30 years, Lexar has built its reputation on three core values — Professionalism, Innovation, and Service — delivering storage solutions that evolve with the needs of photographers, filmmakers, gamers, analysts, and mobile creators.

Professionalism ： Since setting the industry's CF card reading speed standard in 1996, Lexar has continued pushing boundaries in memory card technology. The Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card DIAMOND Series extends this leadership with sustained performance for high-end cinema, ultra-high-bitrate capture, and next-generation 8K workflows.

Innovation ： Innovation has defined Lexar's journey from the start—consistently pushing industry boundaries from the world's first professional workflow solution to the industry's first all-metal SD card and the world's first 1TB microSD card.

Service ： For Lexar, storage is more than hardware — it is a complete, trusted solution. With tools like the Lexar App and end-to-end support, Lexar helps users protect, manage, and preserve the work and memories that matter most.

Product Leadership — Flagship Storage Solutions at CES 2026

These pillars of Lexar's value leadership are reflected in the flagship products showcased at CES 2026—solutions refined through ongoing user insight and evolving usage scenarios, and built on Lexar's long-standing engineering expertise.

Featured products include:

Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ — The world's fastest 2TB UHS-I microSD card , offering up to 255MB/s read and 180MB/s write¹ with 4K60P video recording and enhanced durability—ideal for action cameras and outdoor creators.





— , offering up to 255MB/s read and 180MB/s write¹ with 4K60P video recording and enhanced durability—ideal for action cameras and outdoor creators. Lexar PLAY X PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD — Up to 7400MB/s read and 6500MB/s write¹ for gaming, content creation, and high-performance workflows.





— Up to 7400MB/s read and 6500MB/s write¹ for gaming, content creation, and high-performance workflows. Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD — The world's first NFC dual-encryption portable SSD , featuring NFC authentication and 128-bit AES hardware encryption. Using a smartphone as the key, users can tap to unlock secure storage zones, paired with automatic photo backup in a slim magnetic design.





, featuring NFC authentication and 128-bit AES hardware encryption. Using a smartphone as the key, users can tap to unlock secure storage zones, paired with automatic photo backup in a slim magnetic design. Lexar Air Portable SSD — A stylish, ultra-light companion with automatic backup via the Lexar App—designed for creators and mobile users who need fast, seamless storage wherever they go.

Together, these solutions reinforce Lexar's leadership in delivering highly reliable, high-performance storage across diverse workflows—from action content capture to high-speed gaming to everyday mobile creation.

Technology Leadership — Introducing Lexar's AI Storage Core

As AI accelerates from cloud to edge, next-generation devices—from AI PCs and gaming systems to imaging tools, autonomous equipment, and robotics—are placing unprecedented demands on storage. These workloads require higher sustained performance, stronger reliability for mission-critical operation, and greater flexibility for mobile and distributed AI workflows.

To address this shift, Lexar introduces the AI Storage Core—a new storage foundation built on three pillars: performance, reliability, and flexibility—marking the beginning of the consumer-level AI storage era.

Guided by this framework, Lexar will introduce three AI-grade storage products:

AI-Grade SSD — For AI PCs and high-performance compute workloads.

— For AI PCs and high-performance compute workloads. AI-Grade Storage Stick — As more next-generation PCs adopt built-in expansion interfaces, the AI-Grade Storage Stick will allow users to expand storage instantly—simply plug in and grow capacity..

— As more next-generation PCs adopt built-in expansion interfaces, the AI-Grade Storage Stick will allow users to expand storage instantly—simply plug in and grow capacity.. AI-Grade Card — For 8K AI imaging, sensor fusion, and real-time edge analytics.

These early product directions represent the pioneering phase of the AI Storage Core. Lexar will continue expanding this platform across AI gaming, AI imaging, intelligent robotics, and next-generation automotive systems.

Brand Leadership — A Global Partnership Built on Shared Values

This forward-looking vision also extends to Lexar's global partnerships. Lexar is proud to collaborate with the Argentina National Team, a partnership grounded in shared values of leadership, professionalism, and global impact. The team's champion legacy reflects Lexar's own three decades of pushing industry boundaries and delivering trusted, high-performance storage solutions.

As part of the partnership, Lexar will introduce AFA co-branded editions of the Lexar® Air Portable SSD and Lexar® SL500 Portable SSD in the first half of 2026—products created to help fans, creators, and professionals capture and preserve the moments that matter.

Together, the two brands inspire global audiences: one through the universal power of football, the other through technology that empowers creators, gamers, and professionals worldwide.

Visitors can explore Lexar's full lineup at CES Booth #20234, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, January 6–9, 2026.

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio—from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage—continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide.

