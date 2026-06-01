Lexar Eyes Next-Generation AI Solutions with ASUS Collaboration on Mini PCs, Handheld Gaming and High-Performance Gaming Memory at COMPUTEX 2026

Lexar showcases its full-stack AI storage capabilities – spanning AI PCs, compact edge systems, and high-performance gaming platforms.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, will unveil a key collaboration with ASUS at COMPUTEX 2026 that will showcase the company's advanced capabilities as the world of AI dramatically increases memory and storage demands.

"As AI workloads move from the cloud to local devices, storage is becoming more than passive capacity," said Lexar Chief Technology Officer Daniel Guo. "It is becoming a critical part of how AI systems load models, move data, reduce latency, and maintain sustained performance."

Visitors are invited to the Longsys and Lexar booth R1006 at Computex 2026, showcasing the latest AI-driven memory and storage innovations at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei.

For AI PC exploration, Lexar will present an AI-grade Gen4 SSD model with the ASUS NUC 15 Pro Mini PC, demonstrating how AI-aware storage technologies may support compact AI PC environments. Lexar and ASUS will continue technical discussions to explore future AI storage formats, including AI-grade Storage Stick concepts, which will provide more flexible expansion possibilities.

Additionally, Lexar and ASUS will exhibit examples of collaboration across gaming handhelds and PC gaming. For handheld gaming, Lexar will showcase PLAY X PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD alongside the ASUS ROG XBOX ALLY, highlighting the PLAY X SSD's compatibility and performance advantages in compact gaming systems. The PLAY X SSD supports both M.2 2230 and M.2 2280 configurations, delivers speeds up to 7400MB/s read and 6500MB/s write, and is now available in Europe and MEAI markets.

Lexar will display ARES RGB DDR5 ROG Certified memory, developed in collaboration with ASUS ROG motherboards, further expanding the cooperation between Lexar and ASUS across gaming and high-performance PC ecosystems.

AI Technology Solution: Advancing AI-Grade Gen5 Controller and Intelligent Scheduling Technologies

At the center of AI Storage Core is Lexar's integrated hardware-software solution along with parent company Longsys' self-developed Gen5 controller SPU (Storage Processing Unit) and Intelligent Scheduling technologies.

Built on an advanced 5nm process with a DRAM-less architecture, the SPU is designed to improve supply stability while maintaining high-performance AI storage capabilities in today's constrained DRAM environment.

Lexar's Intelligent Scheduling engine is specifically designed to optimize edge AI inference. It addresses challenges that can hinder inference performance such as large Multi-Objective Models (MoE), substantial parameter sizes, rapidly growing Key-Value (KV) Cache, and I/O latency. By employing intelligent workload scheduling, predictive prefetch algorithms, and optimized cache management, the platform significantly enhances AI storage efficiency. Additionally, it reduces the required DRAM capacity by approximately 40%.

Together, chip hardware and Intelligent Scheduling allow storage to play a more active role in local AI performance, rather than simply serving as a place to store data.

AI Product Portfolio: High-Performance Storage Solutions for AI Devices

Building on its AI Storage Core capabilities, Lexar will showcase a range of high-performance storage solutions designed to support AI PCs, creator workflows, and compact edge devices.

Lexar will showcase its next-generation AI-grade Gen5 SSD and AI-grade Gen5 Storage Stick concepts, designed to deliver bandwidth up to 11GB/s and provide a more flexible storage expansion path for compact AI devices. By combining high-bandwidth Gen5 performance with compact and adaptable form factors, these concepts aim to support future edge AI devices that require larger local model storage, faster model switching, lower-latency data access, and sustained performance within limited power and thermal environments.

The NM1090 PRO 8TB PCIe Gen5 SSD is designed for AI PCs, creators, and users who need both greater capacity and high bandwidth. Powered by PCIe Gen5 x4, it delivers read/write speeds up to 14,400MB/s and 13,400MB/s, with capacity up to 8TB, supporting large local AI models, high-resolution creative assets, and multiple AI applications running simultaneously on-device.

Lexar will also display ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory 128GB (64GBx2) 6400 C32 / 6000 C32, engineered for AI PCs and high-performance computing environments. Featuring high capacity and exceptional bandwidth, ARES RGB DDR5 Memory helps support efficient local AI model deployment, generative AI workloads, creative production, gaming multitasking, delivering a more capable memory foundation for AI PC experiences.

Backed by more than 30 years of storage expertise and Longsys' capabilities across controller design, firmware, advanced packaging, manufacturing, and validation, Lexar continues to expand beyond traditional storage products toward AI-aware storage solutions for the next generation of edge computing.

Lexar welcomes media, partners, and industry visitors to explore its latest AI storage and high-performance memory solutions at COMPUTEX 2026 from June 2–5 at Booth No. R1006, Hall 2, 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio—from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage—continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide.

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SOURCE Lexar