Lexar to Showcase High-Capacity Storage Solutions Built for Professionals and Creators at NAB

The 8TB ARMOR 700 Portable SSD and the 2TB SILVER PLUS microSD Card empower creators to capture, store, and transfer massive 4K and 8K content

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, will be at NAB, showcasing its lineup of video and creator storage solutions, including the new 8TB Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD and the 2TB SILVER PLUS microSDXC card. Both solutions deliver massive capacities, allowing consumers to store more content.

The Lexar 8TB ARMOR 700 Portable SSD and the 2TB SILVER PLUS microSD Card empower creators to capture, store, and transfer massive 4K and 8K content

Lexar® ARMOR 700 Portable SSD

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD combines speed, durability, and up to a massive 8TB capacity perfect for professional videographers, photographers, and content creators in the field and on the go. The drive delivers speeds of 2000MB/s max read/write1 and its precision thermal design also keeps temperatures low even at top speeds, so performance is never sacrificed. It also features a dust- and water-defying IP66 rating and a rugged construction that withstands drops up to 3 meters.2

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone 15/16/17 series, gaming consoles, and more. The new 8TB capacity is available at Amazon for an MSRP of $999.99.

Lexar® Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card

The SILVER PLUS microSD card offers outstanding performance for an exceptional experience. The fastest 2TB microSD card available, the SILVER PLUS reaches read speeds of up to 255MB/s and write speeds 180MB/s1,3 to support seamless recording of 4K video and users can pair the card with the Lexar RW360 Dual Slot microSD/SD card reader to achieve its maximum read speeds, significantly reducing transfer times. With up to 2TB of reliable, durable, and compatible storage, the SILVER PLUS microSD card delivers the capacity needed for today's high-res media.

The SILVER PLUS microSD card is compatible with select models from DJI, GoPro, Nintendo Switch4, and Steam Deck. An SD adaptor offers even further compatibility. The new 2TB capacity will be available in 2027.

NAB visitors can see both products, along with many more at Lexar's booth, C7319 in the Central Hall, from April 19 through 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Lexar's booth will also feature hands-on product demos, futbol freestylers in celebration of the company's recent partnership with AFA, special guest speakers, and daily giveaways.

"Today's creators and professionals are producing larger and more complex files than ever before, requiring storage solutions that deliver both performance and capacity without compromise. The 8TB Armor 700 Portable SSD and 2TB Silver Plus microSD card reflect Lexar's commitment to enabling seamless workflows for high-resolution content creation," said Lizette Lynch, Director of Brand Marketing.

About Lexar

For more than 30 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Lexar® ARMOR 700 Portable SSD Availability

https://americas.lexar.com/product/lexar-armor-700-portable-ssd/

Disclosures

1 Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

2 ARMOR 700 is rated as IP66 and 3-meter anti-drop based on internal testing conducted under controlled conditions. Actual water, dust, and drop resistance capabilities may vary. Damage caused by liquid, dust, and drops are not covered under warranty.

3 255MB/s read and 180MB/s write speeds apply to the 2TB capacity card only. For 1TB and below, the performance is up to 205MB/s read and 150MB/s write.

4 The SILVER PLUS microSD card works with the first Nintendo Switch console only. It is not compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

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Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Joey Lopez

Director of Marketing

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SOURCE Lexar