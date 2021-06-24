Lexicon LE45 Rugged Mobile Computer Now StayLinked Certified

CONYERS, Ga. and IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a nationwide leader in maintenance and repair services for rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners, and label printers, is pleased to announce the certification of the company's new LE45 rugged handheld computer by StayLinked Corporation.

StayLinked SmartTE for Android on the Lexicon Tech Solutions LE45

"StayLinked is a leader in modern terminal emulation solutions and is used by many of our customers," said Josh King, CEO of Lexicon Tech Solutions. "It was important to us not only that the Lexicon LE45 mobile computer be compatible with StayLinked software, but that we receive their official seal of approval."

The New LE45 Rugged Mobile Computer

Lexicon's LE45 rugged mobile computer represents the company's first foray into a manufactured device. In early 2021, Lexicon introduced and soft-launched the device to limited users for testing. The wireless handheld is designed for medium-to-heavy duty environments and is ideal for supply chain applications from manufacturing and distribution to warehousing and retail.

The LE45 features an Android 9 OS, Zebra SE4750 or SE4850 imager options, a 4.5-inch WVGA capacitive touch display, and field installable pistol grip.

"The LE45 is the best value mobile computer available to the market," notes David Word, VP Operations for Lexicon. "Historically, Lexicon has focused on providing post-sale value to our clients through innovative and maintenance solutions, making our customer's IT work better and longer. With the LE45, however, we saw a gap in the market for a high-powered but not high-priced device to help companies simplify the migration to Android and minimize downtime and training."

King notes that having the StayLinked certification raises the profile of the LE45. "StayLinked is so widely adopted across the industries we work in, and so widely respected, that having the certification could mean the difference between a company deciding to give us a look or not."

U.S.-Based Support

Located in Georgia, Lexicon is proud to offer U.S.-based support. The company's premium support services include industry certifications for advanced repair capabilities, security updates, development tools, asset tracking, warranty management, routing, actionable analytics, and AlwaysWorking™ maintenance support services.

Specifically, the company's AlwaysWorking™ maintenance plans for the LE45 provides premium OEM support. "We've worked with OEMs and VARS for almost 25 years, so we understand the specific needs and make sure we check all the boxes," notes Word.

One-year comprehensive maintenance coverage is included with the initial purchase, with options for three-year or five-year comprehensive coverage and a guaranteed 3-day turnaround time.

"We are excited to announce support for the Lexicon LE45," said Dan Hogan, President of StayLinked. "With their vast experience in servicing, supporting, and repairing devices, Lexicon has undoubtedly gained valuable insights into what works and what doesn't work in ruggedized mobile computing. We're proud to help extend the capabilities of the LE45 by providing the most advanced terminal emulation solution available."

For pricing information or to learn more about the LE45, contact Mitch Rogers at 678-750-0306 or [email protected].

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon Tech Solutions makes IT maintenance and management effortless. For almost 25 years, Lexicon has been the go-to leader for customized technology solutions for top brands in nearly every industry vertical, with customers that include Amazon, Crate & Barrel, Cardinal Health, Staples, U.S. Foods, and the United States Post Office. The company offers nationwide maintenance programs for enterprises with deployments of Auto-ID equipment including barcode scanners, rugged mobile computers, and barcode label printers. Lexicon solutions are powered by industry-certified, quality repair processes, a modern 50,000 s.f. US-based operations center known as RepairFactory®, and Lexicon's revolutionary cloud-based maintenance management platform, RepairEngine®. In 2021, the company introduced the LE45, a feature-rich rugged mobile computer with best-in-class U.S.-based service and support. Lexicon also offers refurbished equipment--restored down to the micro-chip level--in our ISO 9001:2015-certified USA-based facility. For more information, visit www.lexicontech.com.

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com.

Press Contacts:

Dena Harris

LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

1-888-981-6714

[email protected]

Jay Cichosz

StayLinked Corporation

714-918-7709

[email protected]

