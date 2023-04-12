Lexicon Tech Solutions Recognized as a Lenovo Authorized Service Provider

The Southeast's premiere K-12 device repair provider now offers warranty repair services for a wide range of Lenovo products.

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a leader in the Southeast for device repair and maintenance for K-12 districts, today announced the company's status as a Lenovo® Authorized Service Provider (ASP). Having the Lenovo ASP designation allows Lexicon to provide warranty repair services for Lexicon customers on devices ranging from ThinkPad™ laptops and tablets to Chromebook laptops.

"Lexicon has been repairing and maintaining Lenovo devices for years," said Josh King, Lexicon Tech Solutions CEO. "The formalization of the process with the APS status signals to our enterprise and K-12 customers that Lexicon is a trusted Lenovo partner."

In conjunction with being named a Lenovo ASP, Lexicon was also confirmed on Lenovo's Trusted Supplier List, a program created to ensure named suppliers meet the highest security standards set by Lenovo customers.

2023 marks Lexicon's 25th anniversary. The company has seen rapid growth in recent years, partnering with leading OEM brands to provide device warranty, repair, maintenance, and deployment services. Lexicon's unique approach to device repair has resulted in savings for districts of all sizes.

Lexicon's comprehensive AlwaysLearning™ service guarantees zero downtime for students, even while devices are undergoing repair. AlwaysLearning contracts include spare pool management and unlimited accidental damage protection (ADP).

Flat-rate repairs, deployment, and summer refresh services are available as independent services or as part of an AlwaysLearning contract.

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon provides device repair and maintenance services to K-12 districts of all sizes. The AlwaysLearning™ device management program leads the industry in turn times and repair rates.

Related Links

www.lexiconK12.com

SOURCE Lexicon Tech Solutions